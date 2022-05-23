ITV has confirmed that after 10 years and nine seasons on screen the Inspector Morse prequel series will come to an end, in what is described as a mutual creative decision between producers Mammoth Screen, screenwriter Russell Lewis, and stars Shaun Evans and Roger Allam.

Endeavour fans, we've got good and bad news, as the show has been recommissioned for its ninth and final season.

Endeavour season 9 will be made up of three episodes, bringing the total for the entire series up to 36, and it is currently filming in Oxford.

Executive producer Damien Timmer said on behalf of producers Mammoth Screen: "Endeavour has been a real labour of love for all of us, and we salute Russell Lewis for his extraordinary achievement in chronicling Endeavour Morse’s coming of age across 72 hours of TV.

"Russell always knew where he wanted the series to end, and that Remorseful Day is nearly upon us! We’d like to thank Shaun and Roger and all the other members of the Endeavour family on and off screen, and to the show’s fans both in the UK and abroad.

"Russell has many surprises up his sleeve for the final three films, with the return of some familiar faces and new challenges for Endeavour and Thursday to face before the final goodbye!"

Just who these familiar faces are remains to be seen, but this is surely bittersweet news for the show's fans.

The official Endeavour Twitter account posted a short teaser for the final season, along with a message which said: "After 10 phenomenal years, @mammothscreen, @ScriptULike, Shaun Evans & @All_Allam have mutually decided to bring #Endeavour to a close.

"Series 9, currently filming in Oxford, will be the last. Thank you to the Endeavour family & fans, & @ITV + @masterpiecepbs for your support."

Endeavour's first episode aired on ITV in 2012 to celebrate the 25th anniversary of Inspector Morse's television debut.

Endeavour's first episode aired on ITV in 2012 to celebrate the 25th anniversary of Inspector Morse's television debut.

Endeavour season 9 will air on ITV and ITV Hub.

