Allam, who has played Fred Thursday in all nine seasons of the Inspector Morse prequel, told RadioTimes.com and other press how he found it quite an emotional experience saying goodbye to the character.

Endeavour star Roger Allam has opened up about filming his final scenes on the long-running drama – as the series prepares to wrap up with its last-ever episode this Sunday (12th March).

“It was very moving, of course, especially in the last episode," he said. "Because, you know, you get to be doing the last scene ever on that set, with that actor. Say, with Caroline [O'Neill], who plays my wife, with Anton [Lesser], as Bright."

He also recalled filming a "really lovely" scene for the finale which featured all the regulars. "We'd never been all together for a scene before," he said. "So that was joyful, lovely, delightful."

Allam added that his final two scenes with star Shaun Evans were "very emotional: emotional to do and also emotional for the characters. And we were both quite pleased with how they worked."

He also explained that one particularly moving moment was a visit to see some of the show's music being recorded at a studio in Hampstead.

“I'd never been before, Shaun [Evans] had," he said. "There was this, something like a 50-piece orchestra. I've never realised. So to be in this room with this 50-piece orchestra playing Barrington's music and stuff like that, playing the theme for the last time ever? Well, none of us could speak."

He added: "It was also funny doing ADR. Because on my last day of ADR for the last episode, I sort of suddenly realised that I will never speak as Fred Thursday again. So that seemed very, very final. Unless there's a spin-off!”

The Endeavour finale airs on ITV1 on Sunday 12th March at 8pm. Past episodes are available to stream on ITVX now. Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what’s on.

