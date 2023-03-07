Morse and the Last Endeavour will air after the ITV News on Sunday night, taking viewers on the set of the long-running prequel and exploring the Inspector Morse franchise.

While this Sunday will be bittersweet for Endeavour fans as Shaun Evans makes his final outing as Inspector Morse, you won't want to switch off once the credits start rolling – ITV1 is bidding farewell to the spin-off with a behind-the-scenes documentary.

The one-off film will feature Endeavour's main stars as they chat about their time on the show and what it was like filming its final season "as it ties together more than six decades of interconnecting plots", ITV1 teased.

Shaun Evans in Morse and the Last Endeavour. ITV

Narrated by Doctor Who's Barbara Flynn, the documentary will see Shaun Evans speak about the origins of the detective and his more recent challenge of directing episodes, while original Morse star Kevin Whately – who played Robbie Lewis in Inspector Morse and spin-off Lewis – reflects on the huge effect the series had on his career.

Meanwhile, Abigail Thaw, who plays Dorothea Frazil in Endeavour and is the real-life daughter of original Morse actor John Thaw, reveals how she became a regular member of the prequel's cast.

ITV announced last May that Endeavour was ending with season 9, with executive producer Damien Timmer saying that the team wanted to "go out on a high".

The final two-hour episode will follow Morse as he investigates several untimely death notices, while Thursday resorts to "desperate measures" as "his past closes in on him".

Evans recently teased a "subtle" tribute to Morse in Endeavour's final scenes, saying that "only the more discerning viewer" will spot it.

Morse and the Last Endeavour airs at 10:20pm on ITV1 after the Endeavour finale on Sunday 12th March. Past episodes are available to stream on ITVX now.

