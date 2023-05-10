This year's animated special, the 11th of Donaldson and illustrator Axel Scheffler's to be adapted, will be based on the 2016 book Tabby McTat, a story set on the streets of London about the friendship between a musical cat and a busker called Fred.

The BBC has announced the all-star cast for this year's Julia Donaldson adaptation for Christmas, with the film set to be narrated by Doctor Who 's Jodie Whittaker.

As well as Whittaker, the film will star Rob Brydon (Gavin and Stacey) as Fred, Ṣọpẹ́ Dìrísú (Gangs of London) as Tabby, Cariad Lloyd (Peep Show) as Prunella, Joanna Scanlan (The Thick of It) as Pat, and Susan Wokoma (Enola Holmes) as Sock.

The official synopsis for the film says that it follows "Fred, a busker, and his cat Tabby McTat who enjoy a contented life singing on the streets of London to delighted audiences".

"One day when chasing a thief, Fred falls and breaks his leg and is whisked away in an ambulance. What will become of the busker’s cat left alone on the city streets?"

Julia Donaldson said: "I used to love busking with my husband Malcolm when we were living in Bristol, and also in Paris. We also both love cats – in fact, we've just acquired two new kittens named Tabitha and McTat. So, this story is really close to my heart and combines two of my passions: singing, and cats!"

Meanwhile, Lindsay Salt, director of BBC drama, said: "[Production company] Magic Light’s hugely entertaining adaptations of Julia and Axel’s works have been delighting families and viewers of all ages for over a decade now. I know that Tabby is a character loved by many, so I could not be happier that he’ll be brought to life this Christmas on BBC One and iPlayer."

The film will be directed by Sarah Scrimgeour and Jac Hamman, who previously directed Donaldson's Superworm, and will be written by Max Lang and Suzanne Lang.

The most recent of Donaldson's works to be adapted was The Smeds and the Smoos, which aired on Christmas Day 2022.

Tabby McTat will air on BBC One this Christmas. Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.

