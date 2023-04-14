Only a pilot episode of the remake has been ordered so far by US network FX, and it is set to star Minnie Driver (Speechless, Starstruck ) and Amandla Jahava (DMZ) in the lead roles.

Over seven years after Peep Show came to an end, the Channel 4 sitcom is getting an American remake, although the latest attempt looks set to be very different to the original series.

In the original, the central characters Mark and Jeremy, played by David Mitchell and Robert Webb, were flatmates and friends who met at university, while in the new series Driver will play an emotionally unstable tech entrepreneur, and Jahava will play her assistant.

In response to the news of her casting, Driver said on Twitter: "Happy news. No pressure re-making comedy gold though, obviously."

The remake is being written and produced by Stefani Robinson (Atlanta, What We Do in the Shadows), while the original series' creators Jesse Armstrong (now known for Succession) and Sam Bain will act as executive producers.

Read more:

This isn't the first time an American remake of the hit British comedy has been mooted, with one pilot being shot in 2005 starring The Big Bang Theory's Johnny Galecki as Mark, and another version being created for cable channel Spike in 2007.

The original Peep Show ran for nine seasons from 2003 to 2015 and also starred the likes of Olivia Colman, Matt King and Paterson Joseph. It won Best Situation Comedy at the BAFTAs in 2008, with Mitchell also winning Best Comedy Performance for his work in the show in 2009.

Be the first to get the latest drama news, direct to your inbox Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Mitchell and Webb have also worked together on numerous other projects, including their sketch show That Mitchell and Webb Look and another Channel 4 sitcom, Back.

In 2021, Back's creator Simon Blackwell revealed that he was "asked to come up with a number of ideas for a sitcom for David and Robert to star in post-Peep Show" and that "[Back] was either the best of the bunch or the only good one, I can't remember".

Peep Show is available to watch in full on Channel 4 and Netflix now. Sign up for Netflix from £4.99 a month. Netflix is also available on Sky Glass and Virgin Media Stream.

Check out more of our Comedy coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.