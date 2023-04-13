The series sees the world turned upside down overnight as teenage girls develop the ability to spark electricity from their fingertips.

Prime Video's The Power has caused sparks to fly with its adaptation of Naomi Alderman's novel, starring the likes of Toni Collette, John Leguizamo , and Eddie Marsan .

Building on Alderman's rich world-building, it only actually covers around a third of the popular novel, leaving fans wondering whether it will be coming back for more instalments.

Chatting exclusively to RadioTimes.com, the cast unanimously agreed there's more story to be told in further seasons.

"I think it's only just begun," Collette, who plays Mayor Margot Cleary, said, while Leguizamo, who plays her husband Rob Lopez, added: "The book is a great springboard because where you can go with it is amazing, what power does to people, how people react to it, there's a whole place to go. I don't want to give anything away!"

Ria Zmitrowicz, who plays the fierce Roxy Monke, also said: "I just think it's such a rich tapestry of themes and ideas. I would love to do another series if we got offered it, yeah."

Meanwhile, Marsan, who plays her father, crime boss Eddie Monke, pointed out the importance of the story and how it tackles toxic masculinity, arguing that it's essential for the show to continue.

"Men already have physical dominance over women, they're already physically stronger," he explained. "And the thing I found most fascinating about when you reverse it, is men's reaction to it, they get so scared of it and so worried."

Read more:

Heather Agyepong, who played new character Ndudi, added: "It would be amazing to [cover] the whole book."

Author Alderman was heavily involved in the making of the Prime Video series, with Marsan recently raving about her writing when speaking to RadioTimes.com.

He said: "Really, I think Naomi's a bit of a genius. There's a real trojan horse element to The Power because you think it's about women gaining power, but it's not. It's an exploration of power and how it can be used for good or evil."

Get sci-fi news direct to your inbox The best sci-fi news and features this side of the Outer Rim. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

The Power is available to stream on Prime Video now with new episodes dropping weekly afterwards – sign up for a 30-day free Prime Video trial and pay £8.99 a month after that.

Check out more of our Sci-fi coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to see what's on tonight.

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.