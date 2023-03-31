The sci-fi series sees the world disrupted overnight as teenage girls across the globe suddenly develop the ability to spark electricity from their fingertips – leading to power struggles, suspicion and chaos.

It's officially here! The Power , based on the beloved book by Naomi Alderman, has landed on Prime Video to rave reviews.

It also boasts a spectacular cast, with incredible actors bringing characters like mayor Margot Cleary, journalist Tunde Ojo, gangster Bernie Monke and his fierce daughter Roxy to life.

Meanwhile, some cast members have been added specifically for the series, playing new characters like Heather Agyepong's Ndudi.

Read on for everything you need to know about the cast of The Power, led by the likes of Toni Collette, John Leguizamo and Eddie Marsan.

The Power cast: meet the stars behind Prime Video's adaptation

The below actors star in Prime Video's adaptation of The Power:

Toni Collette as Margot Cleary

Auliʻi Cravalho as Jos Cleary-Lopez

John Leguizamo as Rob Lopez

Toheeb Jimoh as Tunde

Ria Zmitrowicz as Roxy Monke

Halle Bush as Allie Montgomery

Nico Hiraga as Ryan

Heather Agyepong as Ndudi

Daniela Vega as Sister Maria

Eddie Marsan as Bernie Monke

Archie Rush as Darrell Monke

Gerrison Machado as Matty Cleary-Lopez

Pietra Castro as Izzy Cleary-Lopez

Zrinka Cvitešić as Tatiana Moskalev

Josh Charles as Daniel Dandon

Rob Delaney as Tom

Alice Eve as Kristen

Edwina Findley as Helen

Jacob Fortune-Lloyd as Ricky Monke

Avital Lvova as Liat Monke

Sam Buchanan as Terry Monke

Juliet Cowan as Barbara Monke

Simbi Ajikawo as Adunola

Ana Ularu as Zoia

The casting for the series went through various stages, with Leslie Mann originally slated to play Cleary before Collette took over. Meanwhile, The Office star Rainn Wilson was originally cast as Daniel Dandon, before being replaced by Tim Robbins.

Toni Collette plays Margot Cleary

Who is Margot Cleary? In The Power, Margot Cleary is the Mayor of an unnamed city in New England, who is grappling with her political career and family life when everything changes. She's determined to tell the truth about what's happening and also further her career, as well as attempting to look out for her daughters.

She was a late casting, with Leslie Mann previously slated to play Cleary before Collette took over.

Where have I seen Toni Collette before? Collette, best known for iconic performances in films like About a Boy, Little Miss Sunshine, and Emma, told RadioTimes.com of joining production late: "Most of the show had been filmed and I was actually new to it. I came in and shot the entire season in five weeks. I play a politician and politicians talk a lot – there was a lot of dialogue in a very condensed time period!"

John Leguizamo plays Rob Lopez

Prime Video

Who is Rob Lopez? Leguizamo's Rob is supportive of Margot's career, but he's got his own research to do and his own problems rearing their head. He's a loving husband and a supportive dad but his patience can only go so far.

Where have I seen John Leguizamo before? Leguizamo was cast comparatively early on, telling RadioTimes.com about the experience of filming: "I love that the story is so powerful, so much of our time, like nothing I've ever read or seen before. So that definitely is a plus. And I love my role. My role, Rob, was great. This guy, he’s like a regular dude, like, nice and likeable."

Auliʻi Cravalho plays Jos Cleary-Lopez

Auli'i Cravalho as Jos Clearly Amazon Studios

Who is Jos Clearly-Lopez? Cravalho's Jos is the daughter of Margot and Rob, and is struggling to come to terms with her new power. She and the other teenage girls face the reality of the new situation at school, and she desperately looks for someone who might understand what's happening to her.

Where have I seen Auli'i Cravalho before? The actress's voice might be very familiar after she voiced Moana in the animated Disney film. Cravalho has also starred in films like All Together Now and Crush.

Toheeb Jimoh plays Tunde Ojo

Prime Video

Who is Tunde Ono? Tunde is a journalist determined to document the developments as they happen, a mission that takes him all over the world. However, it's not exactly the safest route. His story begins in a complicated way after an incident with his friend Ndudi (Agyepong).

Where have I see Toheeb Jimoh before? Fans will likely recognise actor Jimoh as the loveable Sam Obisanya in Ted Lasso. He's also starred in the BBC One TV movie Anthony.

Ria Zmitrowicz plays Roxy Monke

Amazon Studios

Who is Roxy Monke? Roxy, daughter of crime boss Bernie Monke (Marsan) is one of the most prominent and important characters in the book. She also has to grapple with her newfound power, but also sees it as a big opportunity.

Where have I seen Ria Zmitrowicz before? Zmitrowicz was named a BAFTA Breakthrough Brit in 2018 and has appeared in shows like Mr Selfridge and the E4 comedy series Youngers, as well as being an accomplished stage actress.

Chatting to RadioTimes.com about what drew her in, Zmitrowicz said: "The characters were also three dimensional, complex and complicated. Roxy definitely does questionable things but you can't help but kind of root for her because she she does have a lot of bravado.

"But she's also there's a lot of vulnerability underneath that. And she has a really dry sense of humour and a kind of wild, feral energy almost. And yeah, that was just something that was really fun to tap into."

Eddie Marsan plays Bernie Monke

Prime Video

Who is Bernie Monke? Bernie Monke is a terrifying figure from the beginning but appears to have a soft spot for his only daughter, Roxy.

Where have I seen Eddie Marsan before? Marsan is an iconic actor across film and TV, and is known for movies including Happy-Go-Lucky, 21 Grams, and The World's End.

The actor couldn't get enough of Alderman's writing, telling RadioTimes.com: "Really, I think Naomi's a bit of a genius. There's a real trojan horse element to The Power because you think it's about women gaining power, but it's not, It's an exploration of power and how it can be used for good or evil."

Halle Bush plays Allie Montgomery

Prime Video

Who is Allie Montgomery? Allie has one of the most important and enthralling stories in the book, leaving her almost unrecognisable by the end.

Where have I seen Halle Bush before? Bush is a newcomer, with The Power being her first TV role.

"I got a lot of help from the writers," she told RadioTimes.com. "I was like halfway through [the book] and I went to the writers and said, 'Should I play it this way or should I play it this way?' They said 'No, no, we want you to keep playing it the way you played it.'"

Nico Hiraga plays Ryan

Who is Ryan? Teenager Ryan forms a close bond with Jos, but things don't go to plan between the pair of them.

Where have I seen Nico Hiraga before? Hiraga is best known for starring in the film Moxie, and playing Tanner in Booksmart. He also appeared alongside Jordan Fisher in the 2022 film Hello, Goodbye, and Everything in Between.

Daniela Vega plays Sister Maria

Prime Video

Who is Sister Maria? Sister Maria is one of those that takes in Allie (Bush).

Where have I seen Daniela Vega before? The actress and singer is best known for films including A Fantastic Woman and TV series including The Pack.

In 2018, Vega became the first transgender person in history to be a presenter at the Academy Awards ceremony.

Heather Agyepong plays Ndudi

Who is Ndudi? Ndudi is one of the characters created specifically for the show to expand the world. She's a friend of Tunde's, although things get complicated between them early on.

Where have I seen Heather Agyepong before? Agyepong is an artist and actor and has previously appeared in This Is Going To Hurt.

"I read the book more just for world-building and understanding the type of genre we were playing but Naomi Alderman said going into the TV series, they wanted it to be a bit more of an intersectional lens, portraying different types of women," Agyepong told RadioTimes.com. "There's a trans character in there, a non-binary character, and I'm a female Nigerian character. It felt like the world was expanding with the series."

Zrinka Cvitešić plays Tatiana Moskalev

Who is Tatiana Moskalev? We learn more about Tatiana's backstory in Prime Video's The Power, and a little bit about how the character turned out the way she is. She begins the series as the wife to the President of Moldova - but there's a lot more to her than that.

Where have I seen Zrinka Cvitešić before? The Croatian actress has appeared in a number of Croatian films and series.

"With the first season, we only covered like a third of the book and in that first part, there's not so much about Tatiana's life so that was all the scriptwriters, they expanded the whole life behind closed doors in the dictator's palace. I got a lot of help from them," she told RadioTimes.com.

