The actor, who stars as Rob Lopez alongside Toni Collette's Margot Cleary in the sci-fi series based on the book by Naomi Alderman, was enthralled by the "powerful" story.

John Leguizamo has raved about his new show, Prime Video's The Power , revealing it's like nothing he's ever seen before.

He told RadioTimes.com in an exclusive interview: "I love that the story is so powerful, so much of our time, like nothing I've ever read or seen before. So that definitely is a plus. And I love my role. My role, Rob, was great. This guy, he’s like a regular dude, like, nice and likeable."

Leguizamo added: "I love my scenes with Toni, they were my favourite scenes. And the love that we had and the fight, and it was so real. It was like, it's like a page out of my marriage. It was incredible. I was like, 'Wow, this is so fascinating.'

Auli'i Cravalho as Jos Clearly in The Power. Amazon Studios

"Because I never had a chance to play, sort of like, what I really live, you know, it's always kind of slightly fictional. But this felt incredibly real, even though it's a sci-fi piece. This relationship was so granularly real and the intellectual emotional intelligence was amazing."

The Power sees the world disrupted overnight as teenage girls across the globe suddenly develop the ability to spark electricity from their fingertips.

Collette plays Cleary, the mayor of a city, with Leguizamo starring as her husband and Auli'i Cravalho as their daughter Jos, who's struggling to come to terms with her new power.

Also joining them on the cast are the likes of Ria Zmitrowicz as Roxy Monke, with Eddie Marsan as her gangster father Bernie Monke, as well as Zrinka Cvitešić as Tatiana Moskalev and Toheeb Jimoh as journalist Tunde Ojo.

