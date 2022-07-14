Inspired by a 2014 indie film and created by Thor: Love and Thunder director Taika Waititi and Flight of the Conchords performer Jemaine Clement, the series follows four vampires who share a house in Staten Island, New York City.

Vampire mythology collides with The Office-style mockumentary in the critically-acclaimed sitcom What We Do in the Shadows, which returns for its fourth season this summer.

Each of them has a different origin which led them to become undead, from Kayvan Novak's Ottoman Empire warrior Nandor the Relentless to Matt Berry's British nobleman Laszlo Cravensworth and his Greek Romani wife, Nadja (Natasia Demetriou).

In a twist on traditional gothic lore, the show also features a so-called "energy vampire" named Colin Robinson, who feeds by boring humans into a lethargic state, rather than indulging in the typical blood-sucking.

The show has been a major hit across the globe with fans eager to tune into the latest episodes, so here's all you need to know.

How to watch What We Do in the Shadows in the UK

In the UK, What We Do in the Shadows airs terrestrially on BBC Two, while the first three seasons are available to stream in full on BBC iPlayer.

For those without a TV licence, the show is also available to stream on Disney Plus, although only the first two seasons are currently available on the service.

When is What We Do in the Shadows season 4 released?

The fourth season of What We Do in the Shadows is already airing on FX and Hulu in the United States, where it premiered on Tuesday 12th July 2022.

Fans in the UK are eager to feast their eyes on the episodes before they can be spoiled, but they're likely to have to wait a little while longer.

In previous years, new seasons of What We Do in the Shadows haven't arrived here until they've finished airing in the US, which would point to a UK launch sometime in early to mid September.

Take that estimate with a pinch of salt for now as the BBC is yet to confirm an exact air date just yet, but we'll update this page when that information becomes available.

What is What We Do in the Shadows about?

What We Do in the Shadows

What We Do in the Shadows is a mockumentary-style sitcom about four vampires who share a house in New York City.

The series explores their relationships with one another and the broader community, including fellow vampires and other mythical beings such as werewolves.

In addition to revealing how monster society functions, the show also features some fish-out-of-water comedy as the centuries-old vampires attempt to navigate and understand an ever-changing modern world.

What We Do in the Shadows cast

Mark Hamill in What We Do In The Shadows FX

The key characters in What We Do in the Shadows are Ottoman Empire warrior Nandor the Relentless (Kayvan Novak), British nobleman Laszlo Cravensworth (Matt Berry), his Greek Romani wife Nadja of Antipaxos (Natasia Demetriou) and energy vampire Colin Robinson (Mark Proksch).

Nandor is frequently accompanied by his long-suffering familiar Guillermo de la Cruz, played by Harvey Guillén, who wants nothing more than to join the immortal ranks of the undead.

The show has had some big name guest stars over its first three seasons, including Dave Bautista (Guardians of the Galaxy), Benedict Wong (Doctor Strange), Mark Hamill (Star Wars) and Evan Rachel Wood (Westworld).

