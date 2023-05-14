Speaking on the red carpet for the at the Royal Festival Hall on Sunday (14th May), RadioTimes.com asked Berry, who portrays vampire Lazlo in the series, how many more seasons could be on the cards.

He might have been nominated for a BAFTA at the BAFTA TV Awards 2023 tonight (14th May) for his comedy performance in What We Do in the Shadows , but Matt Berry reckons there's a chance he “might be getting a bit old” for the mockumentary series.

"That’s not up to me," he mused. "We’re about to do the sixth. I think only four have come out here, but they’re on Disney Plus. I don’t know how many there’s going to be after that, but it’s not my decision.

He continued: "There’s a lot of harnesses and stunts and stuff. I might be getting a bit too old for that! I don’t know.

"But you know I’m supposed to be undead, so the rules don’t apply do they," he joked.

Inspired by a 2014 indie film and created by Thor: Love and Thunder director Taika Waititi and Flight of the Conchords performer Jemaine Clement, the series revolves around the misadventures of a group of vampires who share a house in Staten Island, New York City.

What We Do in the Shadows was renewed for both season 5 and 6 at FX back in June 2022 ahead of the fourth season’s premiere.

Nick Grad, president of original programming for FX Entertainment, said at the time: “There’s a lot of life left in our favourite vampires from Staten Island and FX couldn’t be more thrilled to commit to two additional seasons of this phenomenal series."

He continued: “What We Do in the Shadows excels on every level, from the brilliant cast and surprising guest stars to the producers, writers, directors and crew. We can’t wait for everyone to enjoy season 4, knowing that the next two are on the way.”

