The ceremony is taking place on Sunday (14th May) at London's Royal Festival Hall, hosted by comedians Rob Beckett and Romesh Ranganathan, honouring the best of British television.

The UK’s biggest night in TV is here: the BAFTA Television Awards 2023 .

The nominations for the BAFTA TV Awards were announced back in March, with This Is Going to Hurt and The Responder leading the way with six nods each across various categories, including Best Drama Series, Lead actor and more.

But who took home the most prestigious prizes in British TV at this year's ceremony?

Read on for a list of all the nominees at the 2023 Awards, with the winners listed in bold.

Female Performance in a Comedy Programme

Daisy May Cooper – Am I Being Unreasonable? (BBC One)

Diane Morgan – Cunk on Earth (BBC Two)

Lucy Beaumont – Meet the Richardsons (Dave)

Natasia Demetriou – Ellie & Natasia (BBC Three)

Siobhán McSweeney – Derry Girls (Channel 4) [WINNER]

Taj Atwal – Hullraisers (Channel 4)

Reality & Constructed Factual

Freddie Flintoff’s Field of Dreams (BBC One)

RuPaul’s Drag Race UK (BBC Three)

The Traitors (BBC One) [WINNER]

We Are Black and British (BBC Two)

Male Performance in a Comedy Programme

Daniel Radcliffe – Weird: The Al Yankovic Story (The Roku Channel)

Jon Pointing – Big Boys (Channel 4)

Joseph Gilgun – Brassic (Sky Max)

Lenny Rush – Am I Being Unreasonable? (BBC One) [WINNER]

Matt Berry – What We Do in the Shadows (Disney+)

Stephen Merchant – The Outlaws (BBC One)

Supporting Actress

Adelayo Adedayo – The Responder (BBC One)

Anne-Marie Duff – Bad Sisters (Apple TV+) [WINNER]

Fiona Shaw – Andor (Disney Plus)

Jasmine Jobson – Top Boy (Netflix)

Lesley Manville – Sherwood (BBC One)

Saffron Hocking – Top Boy (Netflix)

Entertainment Programme

Ant and Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway (ITV)

Later … With Jools Holland: Jools's 30th Birthday Bash (BBC Two)

The Masked Singer (ITV) [WINNER]

Strictly Come Dancing (BBC One)

Single Drama

I Am Ruth (Channel 4) [WINNER]

The House (Netflix)

Life and Death in the Warehouse (BBC Three)

Features

Big Zuu’s Big Eats (Dave)

Joe Lycett vs Beckham: Got Your Back at Xmas (Channel 4) [WINNER]

The Martin Lewis Money Show Live (ITV1)

The Misadventures of Romesh Ranganathan (BBC Two)

Mini-series

A Spy Among Friends (ITVX)

Mood (BBC Three) [WINNER]

The Thief, His Wife and the Canoe (ITV1)

This Is Going to Hurt (BBC One)

Comedy Entertainment Programme

Friday Night Live (Channel 4)

The Graham Norton Show (BBC One)

Taskmaster (Channel 4)

Would I Lie to You? (BBC One)

Current Affairs

Afghanistan: No Country for Women: Exposure (ITV1)

Children of the Taliban (Channel 4)

The Crossing: Exposure (ITV1)

Mariupol: The People’s Story – Panorama (BBC One)

Daytime

The Chase (ITV1)

The Repair Shop: A Royal Visit (BBC One)

Scam Interceptors (BBC One)

Drama Series

Bad Sisters (Apple TV+)

The Responder (BBC One)

Sherwood (BBC One)

Somewhere Boy (Channel 4)

Entertainment Performance

Big Zuu – Big Zuu’s Big Eats (Dave)

Claudia Winkleman – The Traitors (BBC One)

Lee Mack – The 1% Club (ITV1)

Mo Gilligan – The Lateish Show With Mo Gilligan (Channel 4)

Rosie Jones – Rosie Jones’s Trip Hazard (Channel 4)

Sue Perkins – Sue Perkins: Perfectly Legal (Netflix)

Factual Series

Jeremy Kyle Show: Death on Daytime (Channel 4)

Libby, Are You Home Yet? (Sky Crime)

Vatican Girl: The Disappearance of Emanuela Orlandi (Netflix)

Worlds Collide: The Manchester Bombing (ITV1)

International

The Bear (Disney+)

Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story (Netflix)

Wednesday (Netflix)

Oussekine (Itineraire)

Pachinko (Apple TV+)

The White Lotus (Sky Atlantic)

Leading Actor

Ben Whishaw – This Is Going to Hurt (BBC One)

Chaske Spencer – The English (BBC Two)

Cillian Murphy – Peaky Blinders (BBC One)

Gary Oldman – Slow Horses (Apple TV+)

Martin Freeman – The Responder (BBC One)

Taron Egerton – Black Bird (Apple TV+)

Leading Actress

Billie Piper – I Hate Suzie Too (Sky Atlantic)

Imelda Staunton – The Crown (Netflix)

Kate Winslet – I Am Ruth (Channel 4)

Maxine Peake – Anne (Channel 4)

Sarah Lancashire – Julia (Sky Atlantic)

Vicky McClure – Without Sin (ITVX)

Live Event

Concert for Ukraine (ITV1)

Platinum Jubilee: Party at the Palace (BBC One)

The State Funeral of HM Queen Elizabeth II (BBC One)

Memorable Moment

Paddington Meets The Queen

Heartstopper – Nick and Charlie’s First Kiss

Derry Girls – The finale

Stranger Things – Kate Bush’s Running Up That Hill

The Traitors – Final Roundtable

The Real Mo Farah

News Coverage

BBC News at 10: Russia Invades Ukraine (BBC One)

Channel 4 News: Live in Kyiv (Channel 4)

Good Morning Britain: Boris Johnson Interview (ITV1)

Scripted Comedy

Am I Being Unreasonable? (BBC One)

Big Boys (Channel 4)

Derry Girls (Channel 4)

Ghosts (BBC One)

Short Form Programme

Always, Asifa (Together TV)

Biscuitland (All 4)

How to Be a Person (E4)

Kingpin Cribs (YouTube/Channel 4)

Single Documentary

Chernobyl: The Lost Tapes (Sky Documentaries)

Escape from Kabul Airport (BBC Two)

Our Falklands War: A Frontline Story (BBC Two)

The Real Mo Farah (BBC One)

Soap & Continuing Drama

Casualty (BBC One)

EastEnders (BBC One)

Emmerdale (ITV1)

Specialist Factual

Aids: The Unheard Tapes (BBC Two)

The Green Planet (BBC One)

How to Survive a Dictator with Munya Chawawa (Channel 4)

Russia 1985-1999: Traumazone (BBC iPlayer)

Sport

Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games (BBC One)

UEFA Women’s Euro 2022 (BBC One)

Wimbledon 2022 (BBC One)

Supporting Actor

Adeel Akhtar – Sherwood (BBC One)

Jack Lowden – Slow Horses (Apple TV+)

Josh Finan – The Responder (BBC One)

Salim Daw – The Crown (Netflix)

Samuel Bottomley – Somewhere Boy (Channel 4)

Will Sharpe – The White Lotus (Sky Atlantic)

Take a look at what else is on with our TV guide and Streaming Guide.

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.