Posting on Twitter, the writer revealed that he'd spent the day watching star Martin Freeman read the script for the first episode of the follow-up run, and teased that there's a lot to look forward to when the show returns to our screens.

Tony Schumacher created one of the very best TV shows of 2022 with police drama The Responder – and now, he's given fans an update on season 2 after the show celebrated its one-year anniversary yesterday.

"Happy #TheResponder day!" he wrote. "It's weird, and I don't want to torment you, but having spent the day sitting in a room with the great team at Dancing Ledge Productions and Martin reading first episode of season 2, well, all I can say is I think you're in for a treat..."

The Responder aired for five episodes on BBC One and iPlayer beginning last January and received very strong reviews across the board, with Schumacher's writing and Freeman's lead performance receiving particular acclaim.

A second season was confirmed by the BBC's chief content officer Charlotte Moore in March 2022, when it was also revealed that Freeman would be reprising his role as troubled Scouse copper Chris Carson.

The first run followed the character as he battled various demons while working a high-stress job as a response officer in Liverpool, coming up against all sorts of difficult characters as he struggled to keep a grip on his mental health.

It's not yet clear when season 2 will arrive on BBC One, but the recent update from Schumacher suggests that good progress has been made – and so we should hopefully see new episodes at some point in 2023.

