The Responder gets season 2 with Martin Freeman

That's because the BBC has announced the series will be returning for a second run, with Freeman back in the lead role.

Martin Freeman drama The Responder has been one of the most well-received new shows of 2022 so far – and it looks like we can expect to see much more of troubled Scouse copper Chris Carson.

The broadcaster's chief content officer Charlotte Moore also announced the news as part of a wide-ranging interview in this week's edition of Radio Times magazine, which is on sale now.

The debut season – written and created by Tony Schumacher – consisted of five episodes and launched in January of this year, winning praise for its realism and the several terrific performances at its centre.

It followed Carson as he battled various demons while working a high-stress job as an urgent response officer in Liverpool, coming up against all sorts of difficult characters as he struggled to keep a grip on his mental health.

Not many details are available about the second run at this stage, but Schumacher will once again be writing the scripts, while filming will again take place in Liverpool.

The Responder is just one of four major BBC dramas that have been renewed for a second run, with the broadcaster making several further exciting announcements about returning shows.

Hit submarine mystery series Vigil, Jamie Dornan thriller The Tourist, and the gripping prison drama Time have also all been renewed – so it's a good time for fans of top-notch drama.

