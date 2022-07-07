After being notably absent from the Marvel Cinematic Universe for the last nine years, Natalie Portman is finally reprising her role of Jane Foster, who is almost unrecognisable to how we last saw her.

Chris Hemsworth is back in his most iconic role for Thor: Love and Thunder , which sees the God of Thunder take on a daunting new foe and reunite with his lost love.

Now wielding a reconstructed Mjolnir and donning her own Asgardian-style armour, she'll be a crucial ally to Thor as he takes on the rather creepy-looking Gorr the God Butcher.

Marvel fans are looking forward to seeing what new developments this entry ushers in for Hemsworth's Thor, who has been given a new lease of life since coming under the creative control of writer-director Taika Waititi.

Here's everything you need to know about how to watch the much-anticipated summer blockbuster.

How to watch Thor: Love and Thunder

Chris Hemsworth as Thor and Natalie Portman as Jane Foster/Mighty Thor in Thor: Love and Thunder Marvel Studios/Disney

At the time of writing, Thor: Love and Thunder is available exclusively in cinemas.

During the height of the pandemic, Marvel Studios released some films simultaneously in cinemas and on Disney Plus via Premier Access, but more recently they have halted this practice since society has largely opened up again.

When is Thor: Love and Thunder on Disney Plus?

While MCU films no longer go directly to Disney Plus, it looks like subscribers will have less time to wait before streaming the latest entries moving forward.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness landed on the service roughly six-and-a-half weeks – or 45 days – from its initial rollout in cinemas.

If Love and Thunder follows the same pattern, it would be streaming from mid-to-late August 2022, although Disney is yet to confirm its plans so take that with a pinch of salt for now.

Where to watch the other Thor movies

Fortunately, if you're looking to get your Thor fix from the comfort of your home, the mighty Avenger has three other movies that are readily available to stream via Disney Plus (2011's Thor, 2013's sequel The Dark World, and 2017's threequel Ragnarok).

Thor: Love and Thunder is released in cinemas on Thursday 7th July 2022. Check out more of our Film coverage or visit our TV Guide to see what's on tonight.

