Thor: Love and Thunder ending explained – What happens to Gorr?

Seeing the titular Thor (Chris Hemsworth) team up with his ex-girlfriend (Natalie Portman) after she gains his powers and identity, the film is a big romp through god-cities, shadow realms and strange worlds, with plenty of thrills and spills.

Marvel’s latest Thor: Love and Thunder is in UK cinemas now, and dedicated fans have probably already seen it, discussed it and booked themselves in for a rewatch.

But if you left the cinema feeling a little confused about how the story wrapped up, fear not – we’ve broken down the main points of Thor 4’s (Tho4? 4hor? T4or?) conclusion for you below.

Look away now if for some reason you haven’t seen the film and have somehow stumbled upon this article. Spoilers are coming, and you have been warned.

**WARNING: Contains spoilers for Thor: Love and Thunder**

Get sci-fi news direct to your inbox The best sci-fi news and features this side of the Outer Rim. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Thor: Love and Thunder plot spoilers

Thor :Love and Thunder poster Marvel Studios

The main plot of the film sees Thor, the newly-empowered Jane (Natalie Portman), King Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson) and Korg (Taika Waititi) tracking down Gorr the God Butcher (Christian Bale), who has vowed to kill all Gods and captured a cartload of children from Asgard in the process.

Eventually, Thor and co find out his plan – to reach the personification of Eternity, and be granted one wish, which he’ll use to wipe out every God at a stroke (rather than bothering with all the admin and commuting he’d had to deal with thus far). To stop him and rescue the kids, they head to Gorr’s lair in the Shadow realm, where it turns out he needs Thor’s axe Stormbreaker (and its ability to summon the Bifrost) to reach his goal.

Valkyrie is injured and the group retreat – leaving Gorr with Stormbreaker – and back in Asgard, they learn that Jane’s cancer is getting worse thanks to her use of Mjolnir, leaving Thor to beg her to stay away as he faces Gorr alone with Zeus’s Thunderbolt.

Thor: Love and Thunder ending

Christian Bale as Gorr the God Butcher in Thor: Love and Thunder Marvel Studios

In their final clash, Thor imbues all the captured Asgardian children with a portion of his power and has them fight off Gorr’s creations while he tries to stop the God-butcher himself. Unfortunately, he gets beaten, and Jane ends up bursting in to come to his rescue (using Valkyrie’s Pegasus, which was previously established as capable of interdimensional travel) sacrificing the last of her mortal life force.

Still, Gorr just about managed to reach Eternity – but Thor persuades him to do things another way. Instead of killing all Gods in vengeance for their indolence and arrogance, he tells Gorr to remember why he started all this – the daughter who died in the desert.

Gorr (who’s dying from his wounds) agrees but begs Thor to make sure that his daughter is looked after. Thor agrees – "she won’t be alone," he says.

Gorr’s daughter does return, and in the watery ground of Eternity’s gates, she appears as a reflection of Eternity itself. Gorr dies with some final words to his revived daughter – "keep your heart open," he tells her – and soon after, Jane succumbs to her illness as well, dissolving into gold dust like an Asgardian God.

The final battle has been won, at great cost. But it’s not quite the end of the movie…

Thor: Love and Thunder final scenes

Chris Hemsworth as Thor in Thor: Love and Thunder Marvel Studios

We return to Korg’s voiceover for the end of the film, where he fills in a few details about what happened next.

Recovering from his face-ectomy, Korg found a boyfriend called Dwayne and (it’s implied) had a child together. Lady Sif (Jaimie Alexander) recovered from her wounds and came to New Asgard, where the Asgardian kids trained in arms under the watchful eye of a statue of Jane Foster, Mighty Thor.

The original Thor, meanwhile, has his own duties. It’s revealed that he’s taken to raising Gorr’s daughter as a single parent, taking her out on strange battles in a very homey spaceship with both Mjolnir and Stormbreaker on hand.

It’s revealed that Gorr’s daughter didn’t come back the same, imbued with some of Eternity’s power – or as Korg puts it, she’s a "girl born from Eternity with the powers of a God".

As a duo, they travel the universe righting wrongs, and are known as…you guessed it…Love and Thunder. And that’s the end of the movie, and some very snazzy end credits begin to roll.

Well, we say it’s the end of the movie. As is the tradition in Marvel movies, there’s one more bit to enjoy.

Thor: Love and Thunder end credits scenes

Russell Crowe as Zeus in Thor: Love and Thunder Disney

As you would expect from a superhero movie (especially a Marvel one), there are a couple of after-credits scenes smuggled into the end of Love and Thunder that hint at what’s next for Chris Hemsworth’s hero.

The first post-credits scene sees Russell Crowe’s Zeus plotting his revenge. It turns out he didn’t die at Thor’s hands after all, but their clash – and his general dissatisfaction at the Gods’ fall in prestige thanks to the rise of superheroes – has him out for blood.

"No more – they will fear us again when Thor Odinson falls from the sky," he says, enlisting his son Hercules (newcomer and Ted Lasso star/writer Brett Goldstein) to take out his new nemesis. Looks like we’re in for a clash of the titans!

Natalie Portman as Mighty Thor and Chris Hemsworth as Thor in Thor: Love and Thunder Marvel Studios

The second post-credits scene catches up with Jane in the afterlife, where she appears in another swarm of gold dust to be greeted by Idris Elba’s Heimdall (who died in 2018’s Avengers: Infinity War).

"Jane Foster – I see you’re dead now," Elba says, thanking her for helping his son survive Gorr’s plan. "Welcome to Valhalla."

The film ends after this scene with a "Thor will return" credit – though whether it just means Hemsworth’s Thor, or Portman’s Mighty Thor as well, remains to be seen.

And that really, truly, is the end of the movie. We got there in the, er, end.

Thor: Love and Thunder is in UK cinemas now. Check out more of our Sci-Fi coverage or visit our TV Guide to see what's on tonight.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times magazine is on sale now – subscribe now and get the next 12 issues for only £1. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times podcast with Jane Garvey.