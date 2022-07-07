Where the earlier film leaned primarily on Led Zeppelin's Immigrant Song in its most impactful moments, Love and Thunder has a larger line-up of retro tunes, bringing it closer in-line with James Gunn's Guardians of the Galaxy (who indeed cameo here).

Director Taika Waititi put a bold new spin on the Thor mythos with his 2017 flick Ragnarok, but he's pushing things even further with this summer's follow-up Love and Thunder.

Fans can expect metal anthems from the likes of Guns N' Roses, whose Sweet Child O' Mine was used in Love and Thunder's trailer, along with more surprising inclusions such as ABBA, Enya and Mary J Blige.

Scroll on for a full list of all 12 songs in the Thor: Love and Thunder soundtrack, which we've compiled so you can easily make your own themed playlist after watching the film.

Thor: Love and Thunder soundtrack: Every song featured in Marvel movie

Only Time - Enya

Welcome To The Jungle - Guns N’ Roses

Paradise City - Guns N’ Roses

Old Spice Sea Chanty - Ginger Johnson

Fighting - Michael Raphael

Our Last Summer - ABBA

Family Affair - Mary J. Blige

Sweet Child O’ Mine - Guns N’ Roses

Goodies - Ciara

Hey Ninny-Nonny - Taika Waititi

November Rain - Guns N’ Roses

Rainbow In The Dark - Dio

