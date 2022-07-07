Thor: Love and Thunder soundtrack – every song featured in Marvel blockbuster
The God of Thunder's latest gives the Guardians a run for their money.
Director Taika Waititi put a bold new spin on the Thor mythos with his 2017 flick Ragnarok, but he's pushing things even further with this summer's follow-up Love and Thunder.
Where the earlier film leaned primarily on Led Zeppelin's Immigrant Song in its most impactful moments, Love and Thunder has a larger line-up of retro tunes, bringing it closer in-line with James Gunn's Guardians of the Galaxy (who indeed cameo here).
Fans can expect metal anthems from the likes of Guns N' Roses, whose Sweet Child O' Mine was used in Love and Thunder's trailer, along with more surprising inclusions such as ABBA, Enya and Mary J Blige.
Scroll on for a full list of all 12 songs in the Thor: Love and Thunder soundtrack, which we've compiled so you can easily make your own themed playlist after watching the film.
Thor: Love and Thunder soundtrack: Every song featured in Marvel movie
- Only Time - Enya
- Welcome To The Jungle - Guns N’ Roses
- Paradise City - Guns N’ Roses
- Old Spice Sea Chanty - Ginger Johnson
- Fighting - Michael Raphael
- Our Last Summer - ABBA
- Family Affair - Mary J. Blige
- Sweet Child O’ Mine - Guns N’ Roses
- Goodies - Ciara
- Hey Ninny-Nonny - Taika Waititi
- November Rain - Guns N’ Roses
- Rainbow In The Dark - Dio
