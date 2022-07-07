And in early teases for the new Marvel adventure Thor: Love and Thunder , fans were expecting things to go even further. Now King of Asgard after Thor’s abdication, it was suggested by Thompson herself that the film would see Valkyrie “find[ing] her queen” – but there’s not actually any trace of this storyline in the finished version of the film.

Tessa Thompson’s Asgardian warrior-turned-politician Valkyrie has long been touted as Marvel’s first LGBTQ+ superhero, based on subtle hints in her early appearances and the character’s own backstory in the comics.

“First of all, as king, as new king, she needs to find her queen,” Thompson told fans at San Diego Comic-Con when the film was announced in 2019. “So that will be the first order of business. She has some ideas. I'll keep you posted.”

How Thor: Love and Thunder ignores Valkyrie's sexuality and love life

Instead, there are just a couple of short references to Valkyrie’s sexuality in Love and Thunder. One is just a flirtatious moment with one of Zeus’ (Russell Crowe) handmaidens when Valkyrie kisses her hand, and the other comes in a conversation with Korg (Taika Waititi).

Speculating on Jane (Natalie Portman) and Thor’s (Chris Hemsworth) reconciliation, Korg recalls that Valyrie’s girlfriend “died in battle,” as suggested in Thor: Ragnarok, along with Valkyrie’s other fellow…well, Valkyries. The remaining Val confirms that she’s kept romance at arm’s length since then, preferring casual assignations.

Tessa Thompson plays Valkyrie in Thor: Love and Thunder Disney

This is pretty much all we hear of Valkyrie’s love life, and the thread isn’t picked up again. Oddly, it’s actually Korg who ends up getting a boyfriend instead, getting together with a fellow rock monster called Dwayne in the film’s closing round-up.

It may be slightly disappointing for fans who’d hoped to see more of Valkyrie looking for her queen, and perhaps there’s a storyline somewhere on the cutting-room floor where we might have seen this storyline explored now. There’s always the next movie (or Disney Plus spin-off) anyway…

