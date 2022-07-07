Thor's Tessa Thompson on the future of Valkyrie in the MCU

Asked during an exclusive interview with RadioTimes.com if she'd like the chance to appear in any spin-offs, Thompson replied: "I don't know. I just love playing Valkyrie. So I'm happy to play her in any context."

Tessa Thompson has reprised her role as Valkyrie for a third time in the new MCU flick Thor: Love and Thunder – and the Westworld star has revealed she hopes to continue playing the character for some time.

And she added: "Also I really love to get to team up and work with this incredible collection of actors that exists in the MCU. So any chance I can get to do that, I'll happily, happily do it."

When pressed further about any specific plans that might be in place for the character, Thompson was rather more coy, answering simply: "I don't know. I really don't know."

For now, she’s excited to show off Love and Thunder, and when asked about what fans can look forward to in the film, she singled out the different ways in which it deals with the theme of love.

"People are expecting love," she said. "[But] I think they might be surprised by the kinds of love that the film explores.

"I think the thing that's really cool about our movie is I feel like it's... yes, it's very silly, it's very funny. But it also explores real emotion, emotional loss, and pain, and longing and love in a lot of different forms – familial love.

"So in some ways, I think it was kind of a perfect movie to make post-COVID. This reminder that especially in times that are challenging, we must laugh, we must come together. And we must find joy. So in that way, I feel really lucky that that's what I got to do."

Additional reporting by Huw Fullerton

