You may be familiar with the ancient Greek mythological figure Hercules, who has inspired numerous screen adaptations over the years, but you may not have known that a version of the character has always existed in the Marvel Universe.

A fan-favourite character from Marvel Comics is leaping into live-action with Thor: Love and Thunder .

In fact, the source material frequently counts Hercules among its strongest figures, with Marvel 101 describing him as one of few people who "can take a hit from Thor and remain standing to hit back".

Therefore, Hercules's long-awaited introduction here could leave viewers reassessing who the strongest Marvel character is – if you're eager to learn more, read on for your full briefing.

Who is Hercules in the Marvel Universe?

Marvel's incarnation 0f Hercules is inspired by Greek mythology – just as Thor is inspired by Norse – so there are similarities between the character's historical origin and his comic book update.

He is the son of Olympian god Zeus (played in the MCU by Russell Crowe) and mortal Alcmena, meaning he is a demigod capable of incredible feats of strength and eternal life.

After maintaining a low profile for hundreds of years, Hercules began to step out of the shadows in the 20th century to covertly fight for the allies during World War II.

In early appearances, he was depicted as a rival to Thor, given that he is one of very few characters in the Marvel Universe with a comparable level of strength.

However, the two soon became friends, with Hercules being a supporting character in several Thor stories as well as a member of super teams The Avengers, The Defenders and The Champions, among others.

In the comic books, Hercules is also able to match the strength of the Incredible Hulk, which led him to intervene during the World War Hulk storyline, when Bruce Banner's angry alter-ego was wreaking havoc in New York City.

In the aftermath of that major event, Hercules formed an unlikely partnership with teen genius Amadeus Cho (whose mother, Dr Helen Cho, was played by Claudia Kim in 2015 film Avengers: Age of Ultron – it's all connected).

Who is Hercules actor Brett Goldstein?

Brett Goldstein plays Roy Kent in Ted Lasso Apple TV+

Brett Goldstein has been working in the entertainment industry for more than a decade, with credits including Derek, Drifters, Uncle and Doctor Who, but his career kicked into high gear when he joined the cast of Apple TV+ sitcom Ted Lasso.

There he plays recently retired footballer Roy Kent, who is known for his foul mouth and fiery temper, which conceals the heart of gold buried underneath.

His performance in the series has been a favourite of fans and critics alike, earning Goldstein an Emmy for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series at last year's ceremony.

As Ted Lasso is confirmed to be ending with its third season, Goldstein will soon have a bit more time on his hands, which could lead to further MCU appearances.

When could Hercules appear next?

The most logical answer is in the as-yet-unconfirmed Thor 5, given Hercules's strong comic book association with the God of Thunder and his introduction by Taika Waititi.

However, Marvel Studios is currently dishing out Disney Plus shows hither and yon, so that could also be an option if they want to establish the character as a major player moving forward.

We may find out more later this month, with Marvel boss Kevin Feige recently promising information on the studio's future plans at this year's San Diego Comic-Con.

Thor: Love and Thunder is in cinemas now. Check out more of our Film coverage or visit our TV Guide to see what's on tonight.

