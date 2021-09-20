The Radio Times logo
  1. Home
  2. TV
  3. Entertainment
  4. The Crown and Ted Lasso dominate Emmy Awards 2021 winners list

The Crown and Ted Lasso dominate Emmy Awards 2021 winners list

See the full list of winners.

Emmys 2021

Published:

Netflix’s royal drama The Crown and Apple TV’s football comedy Ted Lasso dominated last night’s Emmy Awards in their respective categories.

Advertisement

In addition to winning in the Best Drama category – a first for Netflix – The Crown picked up four acting wins, with Gillian Anderson, Olivia Colman, Josh O’Connor and Tobias Menzies all coming out on top of their various categories.

Peter Morgan also won the award for Best Drama Writer, while Jessica Hobbs won the directing prize for the episode War.

Meanwhile, Ted Lasso won for Best Comedy series, with its star Jason Sudekis taking home the prize for Lead Actor in a Comedy Series, while Bret Goldstein and Hannah Waddingham respectively won Best Supporting Actor and Best Supporting Actress.

And comedy series Hacks also scored some big wins, including Lead Actress in a Comedy Series for Jean Smart, Writing for a Comedy Series and Directing for a Comedy Series.

Other winners included The Queen’s Gambit, which won Outstanding Limited Series and Directing for a Limited Series (for Scott Frank), and Michaela Coel’s I May Destroy You – with Coel picking up the award for writing for a Limited Series.

Elsewhere, Mare of Easttown fared well in the acting categories, with Kate Winslet, Evan Peters and Julianne Nicholson winning Best Actress, Best Supporting Actor, and Best Supporting Actress in a Limited Series respectively.

RuPaul’s Drag Race was victorious in the Best Reality Show category, while Last Week Tonight with John Oliver won for outstanding variety talk series and Saturday Night Live collected its fifth consecutive victory in the outstanding variety sketch series category.

Advertisement

See the full list of Emmy Awards 2021 winners below.

Emmy Awards 2021 winners

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

Kate McKinnon, Saturday Night Live

Cecily Strong, Saturday Night Live

Aidy Bryant, Saturday Night Live

Rosie Perez, The Flight Attendant

Hannah Einbinder, Hacks

Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso [WINNER]

Juno Temple, Ted Lasso

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

Bowen Yang, Saturday Night Live

Kenan Thompson, Saturday Night Live

Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso [WINNER]

Brendan Hunt, Ted Lasso

Nick Mohammed, Ted Lasso

Jeremy Swift, Ted Lasso

Paul Reiser, The Kominsky Method

Carl Clemons-Hopkins, Hacks

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie

Jean Smart, Mare of Easttown

Julianne Nicholson, Mare of Easttown [WINNER]

Kathryn Hahn, WandaVision

Phillipa Soo, Hamilton

Renee Elise Goldsberry, Hamilton

Moses Ingram, The Queen’s Gambit

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie

Daveed Diggs, Hamilton

Jonathan Groff, Hamilton

Anthony Ramos, Hamilton

Thomas Brodie-Sangster, The Queen’s Gambit

Evan Peters, Mare of Easttown [WINNER]

Paapa Essiedu, I May Destroy You

Outstanding Writing for a Drama Series

The Boys (Rebecca Sonnenshine, Episode: “What I Know”)

The Crown (Peter Morgan, Episode: “War”) [WINNER]

The Handmaid’s Tale (Yahlin Chang, Episode: “Home”)

Lovecraft Country (Misha Green, Episode: “Sundown”)

The Mandalorian (Dave Filoni, Episode: “Chapter 13: The Jedi”)

The Mandalorian (Jon Favreau, Episode: “Chapter 16: The Rescue”)

Pose (Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk, Steven Canals, Janet Mock, Our Lady J, Episode: “Series Finale”)

Outstanding Directing for a Drama Series

Bridgerton (Julie Anne Robinson, Episode: “Diamond of the First Water”)

The Crown (Benjamin Caron, Episode: “Fairytale”)

The Crown (Jessica Hobbs, Episode: “War”) [WINNER]

The Handmaid’s Tale (Liz Garbus, Episode: “The Wilderness”)

The Mandalorian (Jon Favreau, Episode: “Chapter 9: The Marshal”)

Pose (Steven Canals, Episode: “Series Finale”)

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Gillian Anderson, The Crown [WINNER]

Helena Bonham Carter, The Crown

Emerald Fennell, The Crown

Ann Dowd, The Handmaid’s Tale

Yvonne Strahovski, The Handmaid’s Tale

Samira Wiley, The Handmaid’s Tale

Madeline Brewer, The Handmaid’s Tale

Aunjanue Ellis, Lovecraft Country

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

Michael K. Williams, Lovecraft Country

Bradley Whitford, The Handmaid’s Tale

Max Minghella, The Handmaid’s Tale

O-T Fagbenle, The Handmaid’s Tale

John Lithgow, Perry Mason

Tobias Menzies, The Crown [WINNER]

Giancarlo Esposito, The Mandalorian

Chris Sullivan, This Is Us

Outstanding Writing for a Variety Series

The Amber Ruffin Show

A Black Lady Sketch Show

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver [WINNER]

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert

Saturday Night Live

Outstanding Variety Talk Series

Conan

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah

Jimmy Kimmel Live

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver [WINNER]

Outstanding Variety Sketch Series

A Black Lady Sketch Show

Saturday Night Live [WINNER]

Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series

The Flight Attendant (Steve Yockey, Episode: “In Case of Emergency”)

Girls5eva (Meredith Scardino, Episode: “Pilot”)

Hacks (Lucia Aniello, Paul W. Downs, Jen Statsky, Episode: “There Is No Line”) [WINNER]

PEN15 (Maya, Erskine, Episode: “Play”)

Ted Lasso (Jason Sudeikis, Brendan Hunt, Joe Kelly, Episode: “Make Rebecca Great Again”)

Ted Lasso (Jason Sudeikis, Bill Lawrence, Brendan Hunt, Joe Kelly, Episode: “Pilot”)

Outstanding Directing for a Comedy Series

B Positive (James Burrows, Episode: “Pilot”)

The Flight Attendant (Susanna Fogel, Episode: “In Case of Emergency”)

Hacks (Lucia Aniello, Episode: “There Is No Line”) [WINNER]

Mom (James Widdoes, Episode: “Scooby-Doo Checks and Salisbury Steak”)

Ted Lasso (Zach Braff, Episode: “Biscuits”)

Ted Lasso (MJ Delaney, Episode: “The Hope that Kills You”)

Ted Lasso (Declan Lowney, Episode: “Make Rebecca Great Again”)

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series

Aidy Bryant, Shrill

Jean Smart, Hacks [WINNER]

Allison Janney, Mom

Kaley Cuoco, The Flight Attendant

Tracee Ellis Ross, Black-ish

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series

Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso [WINNER]

Anthony Anderson, Black-ish

Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method

William H. Macy, Shameless

Kenan Thompson, Kenan

Outstanding Competition Program

The Amazing Race

Nailed It!

RuPaul’s Drag Race [WINNER]

Top Chef

The Voice

Outstanding Directing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Hamilton (Thomas Kail)

I May Destroy You (Sam Miller, Michaela Coel, Episode: “Ego Death”)

I May Destroy You (Sam Miller, Episode: “Eyes Eyes Eyes Eyes”)

Mare of Easttown (Craig Zobel)

The Queen’s Gambit (Scott Frank) [WINNER]

The Underground Railroad (Barry Jenkins)

WandaVision (Matt Shakman)

Outstanding Writing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

I May Destroy You (Michaela Coel) [WINNER]

Mare of Easttown (Brad Ingelsby)

The Queen’s Gambit (Scott Frank)

WandaVision (Chuck Hayward, Peter Cameron, Episode: “All-New Halloween Spooktacular!”)

WandaVision (Jac Schaeffer, Episode: “Filmed Before a Live Studio Audience”)

WandaVision (Laura Donney, Episode: “Previously On”)

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie

Kate Winslet, Mare of Easttown [WINNER]

Michaela Coel, I May Destroy You

Anya Taylor-Joy, The Queen’s Gambit

Elizabeth Olsen, WandaVision

Cynthia Erivo, Genius: Aretha

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie

Paul Bettany, WandaVision

Hugh Grant, The Undoing

Ewan McGregor, Halston [WINNER]

Lin-Manuel Miranda, Hamilton

Leslie Odom Jr., Hamilton

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series

Emma Corrin, The Crown

Olivia Colman, The Crown [WINNER]

Uzo Aduba, In Treatment

Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale

Jurnee Smollett, Lovecraft Country

Mj Rodriguez, Pose

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series

Regé-Jean Page, Bridgerton

Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us

Billy Porter, Pose

Jonathan Majors, Lovecraft Country

Matthew Rhys, Perry Mason

Josh O’Connor, The Crown [WINNER]

Outstanding Variety Special (Live)

Celebrating America – An Inauguration Night Special

The 63rd Annual Grammy Awards

The Oscars

The Pepsi Super Bowl LV Halftime Show Starring The Weeknd

Stephen Colbert’s Election Night 2020: Democracy’s Last Stand Building Back America Great Again Better 2020 [WINNER]

Outstanding Variety Special (Pre-Recorded)

Bo Burnham: Inside

David Byrne’s American Utopia

8:46 – Dave Chappelle

Friends: The Reunion

Hamilton [WINNER]

A West Wing Special to Benefit When We All Vote

Outstanding Comedy Series

Black-ish

Cobra Kai

Pen15

Emily in Paris

Hacks

Ted Lasso [WINNER]

The Flight Attendant

The Kominsky Method

Outstanding Drama Series

The Boys

Bridgerton

The Crown [WINNER]

The Mandalorian

Lovecraft Country

Pose

The Handmaid’s Tale

This Is Us

Outstanding Limited Series

Mare of Easttown

I May Destroy You

WandaVision

The Queen’s Gambit [WINNER]

The Underground Railroad

If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide. Visit our Entertainment hub for all the latest news.

Tags

Spring_RT_1200x800_Marchv2
Try 12 issues for £1

Join thousands of happy subscribers and start your Radio Times weekly magazine subscription today for just £1

Subscribe today
Leaf Blower

Exclusive offer from Radio Times:

Plan for Autumn with this Handy EV3000 Leaf Blower & Vacuum for just £49

Get offer