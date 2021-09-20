The Crown and Ted Lasso dominate Emmy Awards 2021 winners list

Netflix’s royal drama The Crown and Apple TV’s football comedy Ted Lasso dominated last night’s Emmy Awards in their respective categories.

In addition to winning in the Best Drama category – a first for Netflix – The Crown picked up four acting wins, with Gillian Anderson, Olivia Colman, Josh O’Connor and Tobias Menzies all coming out on top of their various categories.

Peter Morgan also won the award for Best Drama Writer, while Jessica Hobbs won the directing prize for the episode War.

Meanwhile, Ted Lasso won for Best Comedy series, with its star Jason Sudekis taking home the prize for Lead Actor in a Comedy Series, while Bret Goldstein and Hannah Waddingham respectively won Best Supporting Actor and Best Supporting Actress.

And comedy series Hacks also scored some big wins, including Lead Actress in a Comedy Series for Jean Smart, Writing for a Comedy Series and Directing for a Comedy Series.

Other winners included The Queen’s Gambit, which won Outstanding Limited Series and Directing for a Limited Series (for Scott Frank), and Michaela Coel’s I May Destroy You – with Coel picking up the award for writing for a Limited Series.

Elsewhere, Mare of Easttown fared well in the acting categories, with Kate Winslet, Evan Peters and Julianne Nicholson winning Best Actress, Best Supporting Actor, and Best Supporting Actress in a Limited Series respectively.

RuPaul’s Drag Race was victorious in the Best Reality Show category, while Last Week Tonight with John Oliver won for outstanding variety talk series and Saturday Night Live collected its fifth consecutive victory in the outstanding variety sketch series category.

See the full list of Emmy Awards 2021 winners below.

Emmy Awards 2021 winners