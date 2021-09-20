The Crown and Ted Lasso dominate Emmy Awards 2021 winners list
Netflix’s royal drama The Crown and Apple TV’s football comedy Ted Lasso dominated last night’s Emmy Awards in their respective categories.
In addition to winning in the Best Drama category – a first for Netflix – The Crown picked up four acting wins, with Gillian Anderson, Olivia Colman, Josh O’Connor and Tobias Menzies all coming out on top of their various categories.
Peter Morgan also won the award for Best Drama Writer, while Jessica Hobbs won the directing prize for the episode War.
Meanwhile, Ted Lasso won for Best Comedy series, with its star Jason Sudekis taking home the prize for Lead Actor in a Comedy Series, while Bret Goldstein and Hannah Waddingham respectively won Best Supporting Actor and Best Supporting Actress.
And comedy series Hacks also scored some big wins, including Lead Actress in a Comedy Series for Jean Smart, Writing for a Comedy Series and Directing for a Comedy Series.
Other winners included The Queen’s Gambit, which won Outstanding Limited Series and Directing for a Limited Series (for Scott Frank), and Michaela Coel’s I May Destroy You – with Coel picking up the award for writing for a Limited Series.
Elsewhere, Mare of Easttown fared well in the acting categories, with Kate Winslet, Evan Peters and Julianne Nicholson winning Best Actress, Best Supporting Actor, and Best Supporting Actress in a Limited Series respectively.
RuPaul’s Drag Race was victorious in the Best Reality Show category, while Last Week Tonight with John Oliver won for outstanding variety talk series and Saturday Night Live collected its fifth consecutive victory in the outstanding variety sketch series category.
Emmy Awards 2021 winners
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series
Kate McKinnon, Saturday Night Live
Cecily Strong, Saturday Night Live
Aidy Bryant, Saturday Night Live
Rosie Perez, The Flight Attendant
Hannah Einbinder, Hacks
Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso [WINNER]
Juno Temple, Ted Lasso
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series
Bowen Yang, Saturday Night Live
Kenan Thompson, Saturday Night Live
Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso [WINNER]
Brendan Hunt, Ted Lasso
Nick Mohammed, Ted Lasso
Jeremy Swift, Ted Lasso
Paul Reiser, The Kominsky Method
Carl Clemons-Hopkins, Hacks
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie
Jean Smart, Mare of Easttown
Julianne Nicholson, Mare of Easttown [WINNER]
Kathryn Hahn, WandaVision
Phillipa Soo, Hamilton
Renee Elise Goldsberry, Hamilton
Moses Ingram, The Queen’s Gambit
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie
Daveed Diggs, Hamilton
Jonathan Groff, Hamilton
Anthony Ramos, Hamilton
Thomas Brodie-Sangster, The Queen’s Gambit
Evan Peters, Mare of Easttown [WINNER]
Paapa Essiedu, I May Destroy You
Outstanding Writing for a Drama Series
The Boys (Rebecca Sonnenshine, Episode: “What I Know”)
The Crown (Peter Morgan, Episode: “War”) [WINNER]
The Handmaid’s Tale (Yahlin Chang, Episode: “Home”)
Lovecraft Country (Misha Green, Episode: “Sundown”)
The Mandalorian (Dave Filoni, Episode: “Chapter 13: The Jedi”)
The Mandalorian (Jon Favreau, Episode: “Chapter 16: The Rescue”)
Pose (Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk, Steven Canals, Janet Mock, Our Lady J, Episode: “Series Finale”)
Outstanding Directing for a Drama Series
Bridgerton (Julie Anne Robinson, Episode: “Diamond of the First Water”)
The Crown (Benjamin Caron, Episode: “Fairytale”)
The Crown (Jessica Hobbs, Episode: “War”) [WINNER]
The Handmaid’s Tale (Liz Garbus, Episode: “The Wilderness”)
The Mandalorian (Jon Favreau, Episode: “Chapter 9: The Marshal”)
Pose (Steven Canals, Episode: “Series Finale”)
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series
Gillian Anderson, The Crown [WINNER]
Helena Bonham Carter, The Crown
Emerald Fennell, The Crown
Ann Dowd, The Handmaid’s Tale
Yvonne Strahovski, The Handmaid’s Tale
Samira Wiley, The Handmaid’s Tale
Madeline Brewer, The Handmaid’s Tale
Aunjanue Ellis, Lovecraft Country
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series
Michael K. Williams, Lovecraft Country
Bradley Whitford, The Handmaid’s Tale
Max Minghella, The Handmaid’s Tale
O-T Fagbenle, The Handmaid’s Tale
John Lithgow, Perry Mason
Tobias Menzies, The Crown [WINNER]
Giancarlo Esposito, The Mandalorian
Chris Sullivan, This Is Us
Outstanding Writing for a Variety Series
The Amber Ruffin Show
A Black Lady Sketch Show
Last Week Tonight With John Oliver [WINNER]
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert
Saturday Night Live
Outstanding Variety Talk Series
Conan
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah
Jimmy Kimmel Live
Last Week Tonight With John Oliver [WINNER]
Outstanding Variety Sketch Series
A Black Lady Sketch Show
Saturday Night Live [WINNER]
Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series
The Flight Attendant (Steve Yockey, Episode: “In Case of Emergency”)
Girls5eva (Meredith Scardino, Episode: “Pilot”)
Hacks (Lucia Aniello, Paul W. Downs, Jen Statsky, Episode: “There Is No Line”) [WINNER]
PEN15 (Maya, Erskine, Episode: “Play”)
Ted Lasso (Jason Sudeikis, Brendan Hunt, Joe Kelly, Episode: “Make Rebecca Great Again”)
Ted Lasso (Jason Sudeikis, Bill Lawrence, Brendan Hunt, Joe Kelly, Episode: “Pilot”)
Outstanding Directing for a Comedy Series
B Positive (James Burrows, Episode: “Pilot”)
The Flight Attendant (Susanna Fogel, Episode: “In Case of Emergency”)
Hacks (Lucia Aniello, Episode: “There Is No Line”) [WINNER]
Mom (James Widdoes, Episode: “Scooby-Doo Checks and Salisbury Steak”)
Ted Lasso (Zach Braff, Episode: “Biscuits”)
Ted Lasso (MJ Delaney, Episode: “The Hope that Kills You”)
Ted Lasso (Declan Lowney, Episode: “Make Rebecca Great Again”)
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series
Aidy Bryant, Shrill
Jean Smart, Hacks [WINNER]
Allison Janney, Mom
Kaley Cuoco, The Flight Attendant
Tracee Ellis Ross, Black-ish
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series
Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso [WINNER]
Anthony Anderson, Black-ish
Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method
William H. Macy, Shameless
Kenan Thompson, Kenan
Outstanding Competition Program
The Amazing Race
Nailed It!
RuPaul’s Drag Race [WINNER]
Top Chef
The Voice
Outstanding Directing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
Hamilton (Thomas Kail)
I May Destroy You (Sam Miller, Michaela Coel, Episode: “Ego Death”)
I May Destroy You (Sam Miller, Episode: “Eyes Eyes Eyes Eyes”)
Mare of Easttown (Craig Zobel)
The Queen’s Gambit (Scott Frank) [WINNER]
The Underground Railroad (Barry Jenkins)
WandaVision (Matt Shakman)
Outstanding Writing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
I May Destroy You (Michaela Coel) [WINNER]
Mare of Easttown (Brad Ingelsby)
The Queen’s Gambit (Scott Frank)
WandaVision (Chuck Hayward, Peter Cameron, Episode: “All-New Halloween Spooktacular!”)
WandaVision (Jac Schaeffer, Episode: “Filmed Before a Live Studio Audience”)
WandaVision (Laura Donney, Episode: “Previously On”)
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie
Kate Winslet, Mare of Easttown [WINNER]
Michaela Coel, I May Destroy You
Anya Taylor-Joy, The Queen’s Gambit
Elizabeth Olsen, WandaVision
Cynthia Erivo, Genius: Aretha
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie
Paul Bettany, WandaVision
Hugh Grant, The Undoing
Ewan McGregor, Halston [WINNER]
Lin-Manuel Miranda, Hamilton
Leslie Odom Jr., Hamilton
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series
Emma Corrin, The Crown
Olivia Colman, The Crown [WINNER]
Uzo Aduba, In Treatment
Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale
Jurnee Smollett, Lovecraft Country
Mj Rodriguez, Pose
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series
Regé-Jean Page, Bridgerton
Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us
Billy Porter, Pose
Jonathan Majors, Lovecraft Country
Matthew Rhys, Perry Mason
Josh O’Connor, The Crown [WINNER]
Outstanding Variety Special (Live)
Celebrating America – An Inauguration Night Special
The 63rd Annual Grammy Awards
The Oscars
The Pepsi Super Bowl LV Halftime Show Starring The Weeknd
Stephen Colbert’s Election Night 2020: Democracy’s Last Stand Building Back America Great Again Better 2020 [WINNER]
Outstanding Variety Special (Pre-Recorded)
Bo Burnham: Inside
David Byrne’s American Utopia
8:46 – Dave Chappelle
Friends: The Reunion
Hamilton [WINNER]
A West Wing Special to Benefit When We All Vote
Outstanding Comedy Series
Black-ish
Cobra Kai
Pen15
Emily in Paris
Hacks
Ted Lasso [WINNER]
The Flight Attendant
The Kominsky Method
Outstanding Drama Series
The Boys
Bridgerton
The Crown [WINNER]
The Mandalorian
Lovecraft Country
Pose
The Handmaid’s Tale
This Is Us
Outstanding Limited Series
Mare of Easttown
I May Destroy You
WandaVision
The Queen’s Gambit [WINNER]
The Underground Railroad
