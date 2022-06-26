Speaking at a recent press event to discuss their latest offering, Thor: Love and Thunder , Feige was asked whether there would be a Marvel Studios panel at the upcoming event.

Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige has teased an insight into the future of the franchise, ahead of a San Diego Comic-Con event due to take place in July.

"Yeah we'll be at comic-con next month, which we're excited about," he confirmed, no doubt leaving Marvel fans delighted given that they've not attended SDCC since 2019. "First time since we were there three years ago talking about this movie and many others."

Get exclusive film newsletters from our award-winning editorial team Sign up to get alerts for movie news, reviews and recommendations Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Elaborating on Marvel's involvement in next month's panel, Feige also acknowledged that most of the details discussed during their last foray into Comic-Con have now been released - so it seems it's high time for an update.

"And now I think almost everything, not everything but almost everything we discussed three years ago has now been released. So yes, we're excited to go and talk about the future."

Asked how far ahead the panel was likely to cover, Feige explained: "We always look five, ten years ahead. And it changes and it twists and turns, but that's usually as far out as we go, and we start to build it."

With that in mind, it sounds like Marvel fans can expect some exciting teasers - roll on July.

Read more:

Much of the Marvel Cinematic Universe is available now on Disney Plus – sign up to Disney Plus for £7.99 a month or £79.90 a year now.

Check out more of our Fantasy coverage or visit our TV Guide to see what's on tonight.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times magazine is on sale now – subscribe now and get the next 12 issues for only £1. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times podcast with Jane Garvey.