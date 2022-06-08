Ted Lasso fans think it's right to end show with season 3

The news is hardly a curveball. Creators Jason Sudeikis, Bill Lawrence, Brendan Hunt and Joe Kelly have all previously stated they have a three-season arc planned, and anything beyond that is very much up in the air.

This week, Ted Lasso 's Brett Goldstein suggested that the football comedy's third season is being written as its last.

Of course, the fact the Apple TV+ series is a bona fide hit, with a slew of Emmys to prove it, could mean we'll see more of Richmond FC in the future regardless of whether that was the original game plan. But is that what fans really want?

Not really, according to a RadioTimes.com poll.

When asked whether they thought ending Ted Lasso with three seasons was the right decision following Goldstein's comments to the Sunday Times, 72.1 per cent of voters selected yes. And, as much as it'll hurt to bid Ted and co farewell forever, ending the feel-good comedy in the way its creators intended feels, well, good.

Which is not to say future seasons wouldn't reach the heights of its predecessors. Goldstein, who also stars as 'He’s here! He’s there! He’s every-f**king-where' Roy Kent, has shown more than enough talent in the writer's room, where he serves as executive story editor.

And there are plenty of places the characters could go, from delving deeper into Ted's (Sudeikis) childhood trauma and its effects on his mental health, to exploring the budding romantic relationship between Richmond owner Rebecca (Hannah Waddingham) and much younger player Sam Obisanya (Toheeb Jimoh).

And there's Nate's full descent into the dark side to contend with too. Nick Mohammed's kitman turned evil rival coach will no doubt cause trouble for the Greyhounds next season, following a transformation that could certainly be expanded upon beyond another season, especially if it involves a redemption arc – which is likely should the show continues down its Star Wars-inspired structure. Darth Vader still had some light left in him at the end of Return of the Jedi, though he didn't draw his power from a horrible spitting habit.

But there's something to be said for restraint, and for creatives having control over the stories they're telling, including how and when they end.

Three seasons and out would be yet another nod to the trilogy Ted Lasso is modelled upon. Granted, Star Wars has grown much, much bigger than the trio of films that first introduced us to the galaxy far, far away. But that small detail doesn't seem to bother Sudeikis, who has made multiple references to season 2 being the series' Empire Strikes Back.

"It’s three acts," he told USA Today about the original Star Wars films' impact on Ted Lasso. "I guess they’ve made other movies besides those first three? But..."

