A classic ‘80s track has ascended to the top of the iTunes charts after it was featured in an iconic scene in Stranger Things season 4 .

In episode 4 of the new run, all seemed lost for Max (Sadie Sink) as she was hunted by new villain Vecna in the Upside Down.

However, in the end she was saved from certain death by a constant loop of Kate Bush's 1985 hit Running Up That Hill, which opened up a portal to the real world that Max managed to jump through – and fans went wild for the song.

As of Sunday, the 1985 synth-pop banger was back at No.1 on iTunes after episode 4 was released on Friday (27th May 2022).

One Stranger Things fan tweeted: "I love that as Kate Bush fans we are so starved of new content/interaction that a Running Up That Hill cameo in Stranger Things makes us all go insane."

Another said : "One thing Stranger Things gets absolutely right is the life saving power of Kate Bush’s Running Up That Hill."

A third viewer added: "So people are finding out who Kate Bush is thru….stranger things."

The song first featured in the season 4 premiere of Stranger Things when it could be heard through Max’s Walkman, foreshadowing the key role her favourite song would play in subsequent scenes of the season.

Sadie Sink in Stranger Things

Since premiering on Netflix in 2016, Stranger Things has built a large fanbase with its ‘80s nostalgia, from the fashion and the retro tech to the fabulous absence of social media – but arguably the most powerful aspect is the music.

Other throwback songs on the season 4 soundtrack include Psycho Killer by Talking Heads, I Was A Teenage Werewolf by The Cramps and California Dreamin' by the Beach Boys.

Unlike previous seasons, which all dropped at once, Netflix has decided to split Stranger Things 4 into two parts, with the first seven episodes available right now (having launched on Friday 27th May 2022).

There are just two episodes of season 4 remaining, which will launch on the streaming service this summer after a short break.

In total, season 4 will consist of nine episodes – the same count as the second run – but the episode runtimes are much heftier, with the last two episodes being feature-length.

Stranger Things 4 part 1 was released on Netflix on Friday 27th May, with more coming on July 1st. Stranger Things seasons 1-3 are now available on Netflix.

Check out our guides to the best series on Netflix and the best movies on Netflix. If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times magazine is on sale now – subscribe now and get the next 12 issues for only £1. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times podcast with Jane Garvey.