As ever, the cast for the new run is made up of a mixture of young breakout stars such as Millie Bobby Brown and Finn Wolfhard, and more seasoned performers like Winona Ryder and David Harbour – and this time the ensemble is bolstered further by some exciting new additions.

It's been a n extremely long wait, but the fourth season of Netflix's nostalgic sci-fi show Stranger Things is very nearly upon us, as we wait to find out what horrific events lay in store for the residents of Hawkins and beyond.

Freddy Krueger himself Robert Englund is one of those to join the cast while returning faces include Natalia Dyer, Maya Hawke, and Joe Keery.

Read on to find out everything you need to know about the cast, including who they're playing and where you might have seen them before.

Stranger Things season 4 cast: Meet characters & actors in full

Winona Ryder plays Joyce Byers

Who is Joyce? Will and Jonathan Byers' mother, Joyce is a caring, strong-willed woman who works as a retail clerk. A lifelong Hawkins resident, she has been more affected than most by the strange events in the town – from the disappearance of her son Will in season one to the death of her love interest Bob in season 2. She also has feelings for Hopper – who appeared to die at the end of season 3 – and has now moved her family and Eleven out of Hawkins.

What else has Winona Ryder been in? After breaking through with a succession of hit roles in the late '80s – including Beetlejuice and Heathers – Ryder become one of the biggest Hollywood stars in the '90s, appearing in a succession of big films such as Bram Stoker's Dracula, The Age of Innocence, Little Women, The Crucible, Alien: Resurrection and Girl, Interrupted. Other big-screen credits have included Star Trek and Black Swan, while her TV work also includes a main role in the acclaimed 2020 series The Plot Against America.

David Harbour plays Jim Hopper

Who is Hopper? The Hawkins chief of police, Hopper has lived in Hawkins nearly all his life and was at school with Joyce. A recovering alcoholic, he forms a close bond with Eleven and takes her in as his daughter after saving Will from the Demogorgon. He was seemingly killed by an explosion caused by a Russian machine used to open a portal to the Upside Down at the end of the previous run, but a trailer for the fourth season revealed that he's alive in Russia.

What else has David Harbour been in? Hopper has become Harbour's most well-known role, but he's also appeared in a range of high profile films such as Brokeback Mountain, Quantum of Solace, The Green Hornet, End of Watch, The Equalizer, Black Mass and Suicide Squad – while he played the title character in the 2019 Hellboy reboot and joined the MCU as Red Guardian in Black Widow.

Finn Wolfhard plays Mike Wheeler

Who is Mike? An intelligent teenager, Mike is close friends with Lucas, Dustin and Will and usually plays the role of Dungeon Master during their games of Dungeons and Dragons. He develops feelings for Eleven soon after she first arrives in town and the two eventually start a relationship – although break up during the events of season 3. At the end of the season, they shared a kiss before Eleven left Hawkins, with Mike planning on visiting her in her new home.

What else has Finn Wolfhard been in? Before starring in Stranger Things, Wolfhard had appeared in only minor TV roles – but he's since gone on to pick up some impressive film credits, including It, The Goldfinch and Ghostbusters: Afterlife.

Millie Bobby Brown plays Eleven

Who is Eleven? A telekinetic girl who mysteriously arrived in Hawkins in the first season and soon proves herself to be the only match for the creatures of the Upside down. Across the first three seasons she is taken in by Hopper and forms a romantic relationship with Mike, but at the end of the third season appears to lose her powers and leaves Hawkins with the Byers family after Hopper seems to have been killed.

What else has Millie Bobby Brown been in? Stranger Things was a breakout role for the young actor – although she had already had a prominent part in the BBC miniseries Intruders. Since then she's starred as Madison Russell in the MonsterVerse film series, and plays the title role in Enola Holmes and its upcoming sequel.

Gaten Matarazzo plays Dustin Henderson

Who is Dustin? Another member of Mike's friendship group, Dustin is an enthusiastic teenager who is obsessed with monsters and has the most extensive knowledge of Dungeons and Dragons. He forms an unlikely friendship with Steve in season 2 and after following his advice gets his first girlfriend while on summer camp before the events of season 3. After hearing a transmission in season 3, he entered the Russian's underground lair with Steve, Robin, and Erica.

What else has Gaten Matarazzo been in? Matarazzo first found fame as a Broadway child actor – playing Benjamin in Priscilla, Queen of the Desert and as Gavroche in Les Misérables – but starring as Dustin is what really made his name. He will play the role of Michael in the upcoming film Honor Society.

Caleb McLaughlin plays Lucas Sinclair

Who is Lucas? Another close friend of Mike, Will and Dustin, Lucas is initially skeptical of Eleven when she arrives in Hawkins but soon learns to trust her. He is known for his excellence when it comes to the slingshot – which proves to save the gang in season 3 – and has been in a relationship with Max since season 2.

What else has Caleb McLaughlin been in? Before he started playing Lucas, McLaughlin had starred as Young Simba in the Broadway production of The Lion King and he's also had roles in the films High Flying Bird and Concrete Cowboy.

Noah Schnapp plays Will Byers

Who is Will? The most timid member of his friendship group, Will is taken prisoner in the Upside Down during the events of the first season, and after he is freed finds himself possessed by the Mind Flayer in season 2. He feels left out in season 3 due to the fact he is the only member of the group not to have a girlfriend and moves out of Hawkins with the rest of his family at the end of the run.

What else has Noah Schnapp been in? Stranger Things has been Schnapp's most prominent role to date – but he had a small role in Steven Spielberg's Bridge of Spies and also starred in Waiting for Anya and Hubie Halloween.

Sadie Sink plays Max Mayfield

Who is Max? An avid skateboarder and tomboy who arrives in Hawkins with her aggressive older brother in season 2, Max soon befriends Mike, Will, Lucas and Dustin and eventually begins a relationship with Lucas. She also becomes close friends with Eleven, especially in the third run.

What else has Sadie Sink been in? Sink starred as Ziggy Berman in the Netflix Fear Street trilogy in 2021, a year that also saw her take on a key role in Taylor Swift's All Too Well: The Short Film. She's also starred in Annie and The Audience on Broadway and will appear in the upcoming films Dear Zoe and The Whale.

Natalia Dyer plays Nancy Wheeler

Who is Nancy? Mike's older sister, Nancy was initially in a relationship with Steve, but soon finds herself falling for Jonathan instead. She is very handy with a gun and has aspirations to be a journalist, working alongside Jonathan as an intern at the Hawkins Post in season 3 – which eventually leads to her making discoveries about the Mind Flayer.

What else has Natalia Dyer been in? Dyer's screen credits include the films Hannah Montana: The Movie, Velvet Buzzsaw, Yes, God, Yes, and Things Heard & Seen, while she'll also star in the upcoming horror film All Fun and Games.

Charlie Heaton plays Jonathan Byers

Who is Jonathan? Will's brother, Jonathan is an outsider who eventually begins a relationship with his long-term crush Nancy, with whom he becomes an intern at the Hawkins Post. He leaves Hawkins with the rest of his family at the end of season 3 – but not before he's come face to face with villains from The Upside Down.

What else has Charlie Heaton been in? Stranger Things is Heaton's most well-known role – but he's also appeared in films such as Marrowbone, The New Mutants and The Souvenir Part 2, in addition to an episode of the anthology series Soulmates.

Joe Keery plays Steve Harrington

Who is Steve? A popular student at Hawkins high school, Steve is first introduced as Nancy's boyfriend, but the pair split up in season one. Despite initially being a minor villain, he becomes far more sympathetic from the second season onwards, forming a close bond with Dustin, acting as a protector of the kids and helping in the fight against the Demogorgon. While working at ice cream shop Scoops Ahoy in season 3 he develops feelings for his co-worker Robin – although is rebuffed when she reveals she's a lesbian.

What else has Joe Keery been in? Keery had relatively few credits to his name before starring in Stranger Things, but he's since gone on to have roles in the films Molly's Game, Spree and Free Guy in addition to the Netflix specials Death to 2020 and Death to 2021.

Maya Hawke plays Robin Buckley

Who is Robin? Introduced in season 3 as Steve's co-worker at Scoops Ahoy, Robin hates her job but is able to help the gang when she decodes the Russian radio message and finds the base along with Steve, Dustin, and Erica. She has been in a band for 12 years and is a lesbian – which is revealed due to the influence of truth serum.

What else has Maya Hawke been in? The daughter of Uma Thurman and Ethan Hawke, Hawke's first major role was as Jo March in the BBC adaptation of Little Women in 2017, while she's also had films roles in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, Mainstream, and Fear Street Part One: 1994 and starred in the 2020 TV show The Good Lord Bird. She'll star in Wes Anderson's upcoming film Asteroid City and Bradley Cooper's Maestro.

Priah Ferguson plays Erica Sinclair

Who is Erica? Lucas' rather sassy younger sister Erica plays a key role in helping Dustin, Steve, and Robin infiltrate the Russian base beneath Starcourt Mall in season 3.

What else has Priah Ferguson been in? Child actor Ferguson has appeared in episodes of Atlanta and Mercy Street while film credits include Perfectville and The Oath.

Cara Buono plays Karen Wheeler

Who is Karen? Nancy and Mike's mother, Karen is loving and doting but isn't always aware of what her children are getting up to – and sometimes appears bored with family life.

What else has Cara Buono been in? Buono has appeared in some of the most acclaimed TV shows of all time – playing Dr Faye Miller in Mad Men and Kelli Moltisanti in The Sopranos. Film roles include Hulk, Let Me In and Monsters and Men.

Brett Gelman plays Murray Bauman

Who is Murray? Murray is a private investigator and conspiracy theorist who helps Nancy and Jonathan in their mission to shut down Hawkins National Laboratory in season 2, and helps Joyce and Hopper infiltrate the secret underground base in Starcourt Mall in season 3.

What else has Brett Gelman been in? Gelman famously played the role of Martin in Fleabag, and has also had roles on Eagleheart, Go On, and Twin Peaks. On the big screen, he's appeared in The Other Guys, The Disaster Artist and Without Remorse.

Matthew Modine plays Dr Brenner

Who is Dr Brenner? A sinister scientist, Brenner is the head of Hawkins Laboratory, who abducted Eleven from her mother and performed cruel and unethical experiments on her. He appeared to have been killed by the Demogorgon in the first-season finale – but it looks like he's back and very much still alive.

What else has Matthew Modine been in? Modine became famous for his role as Marine Private/Sergeant JT "Joker" Davis in Stanley Kubrick's Full Metal Jacket and also starred in films including Birdy, Married to the Mob, and Short Cuts. He has also twice been nominated for a Golden Globe Award for Best Actor in a Miniseries or Motion Picture Made for Television for his work in And the Band Played On and What the Deaf Man Heard.

Eduardo Franco plays Argyle

Who is Argyle? Jonathan’s new best friend, a fun-loving stoner who proudly delivers delicious pizza pies for Surfer Boy Pizza.

What else has Eduardo Franco been in? A new addition to the cast for season 4, Franco is known for his roles in the Netflix series American Vandal and the hit film Booksmart, while he also had a lead role in the Hulu movie The Binge.

Joseph Quinn plays Eddie Munson

Who is Eddie? An audacious '80s metalhead who runs The Hellfire Club, Hawkins High’s official D&D club.

What else has Joseph Quinn been in? Another new face in the cast for season 4, you might recognise Quinn for his role as Arthur Havisham in Dickensian or as Enjolras in the 2018 BBC adaptation of Les Miserables. He also appeared in one episode of the seventh season of Game of Thrones as a Stark soldier.

Robert Englund plays Victor Creel

Who is Creel? A disturbed and intimidating man who is imprisoned in a psychiatric hospital for a gruesome murder in the 1950s.

What else has Robert Englund been in? Englund is best known for starring as one of the most iconic horror characters of all time: Freddy Krueger, who he has played in a total of eight films since the first Nightmare on Elm Street in 1984. Other film credits include Stay Hungry, A Star Is Born, and Big Wednesday.

The cast also includes: Jamie Campbell Bower (Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street) as Peter Ballard, Sherman Augustus (Into the Badlands) as Lt Colonel Sullivan, Mason Dye (Finding Careter) as Jason Carver, Nikola Djuricko (Informer) as Yuri, Tom Wlaschiha (Game of Thrones) as Dmitri, Myles Truitt (Black Lightning) as Patrick, Regina Ting Chen (Spider-Man: No Way Home) as Ms. Kelly, Grace Van Dien (Greenhouse Academy) as Chrissy, Logan Riley Bruner (The Marvelous Mrs Maisel) as Fred Benson, Logan Allen (Sweet Magnolias) as Jake, Elodie Grace Orkin (Stage Fright) as Angela, John Reynolds (Search Party) as Officer Callahan, Rob Morgan (Daredevil) as Chief Powell, and Amybeth McNulty (Anne with an E) as Vickie.

