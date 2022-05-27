Who is Joseph Quinn? Meet Eddie in Stranger Things season 4

The upcoming season takes place six months since the Battle of Starcourt, with the gang scattered and dealing with the tribulations of high school as well as the loss of Eleven's powers.

Stranger Things season 4 is almost upon us, marking the last leg of the journey for Eleven and the rest of the gang.

As a result, the arrival of a new threat – a sinister being called Vecna – comes when they are at their most vulnerable.

However, there are a host of new characters being introduced in season 4, and it looks like one might just save the day in the form of newcomer Eddie Munson (Joseph Quinn), who "will find himself at the terrifying epicentre of this season’s mystery" according to Netflix.

But who is the actor and what do we know about his Stranger Things character? Read on for everything you need to know about Joseph Quinn.

Who is Stranger Things newcomer Joseph Quinn?

Joseph Quinn is a 29-year-old British actor best known for his parts in Dickensian, Howards End and Game of Thrones, in which he played Koner of House Stark.

Most recently, Quinn played Billy Knight in BBC One's Strike.

What do we know about Joseph Quinn's character Eddie Munson?

Joseph Quinn plays Eddie Munson Netflix

Eddie Munson is an older student at Hawkins High who leads the Dungeons and Dragons society, known as The Hellfire Club.

And as we saw in the latest Stranger Things trailer, Eddie is an avid guitarist and heavy metal music fan.

Eddie quickly finds himself mixed up in the mystery that opens season 4, leading the town to grow suspicious of him.

However, he eventually teams up with Nancy (Natalia Dyer), Steve (Joe Keery) and Robin (Maya Hawke) as the battle with the Upside Down takes hold in Hawkins, but will he save the day?

Netflix has teased: "Hated by those who don’t understand him — and beloved by those who do — Eddie will find himself at the terrifying epicentre of this season’s mystery.”

Talking about newcomer Eddie, Joe Keery recently teased what fans can expect to RadioTimes.com and other press: "He's a great surprise. I feel like everyone's gonna really dig his character and he adds something new to the vibe of the entire show, which is fun.

Matt Duffer added: "The Hellfire Club is a big part of the season, and it’s a fancy name for Hawkins High’s Dungeons & Dragons Club. It’s run by Eddie Munson, a major new character played by Joseph Quinn, who gives an amazing performance."

He continued: "Eddie’s not your typical nerd; he’s really into fantasy, but he’s also into heavy metal music. He has a band. He’s an outsider — he’s the ultimate outsider in a lot of ways. He doesn’t fit in at Hawkins High, except among the members of his exclusive club. Eddie is looked down upon and feared in a lot of ways by other Hawkins students. But he offers a place where Dustin and Mike can feel at home. "

“Both the overall Hellfire Club storyline and especially the character Eddie Munson were inspired by the documentary series Paradise Lost. Eddie is loosely modelled after writer and artist Damien Echols, who was a member of the West Memphis Three.”

What has Joseph Quinn said about joining Stranger Things season 4?

Joseph Quinn spoke to RadioTimes.com and other press about what it was like to play Eddie Munsen.

"It was a really interesting thing, I think Eddie is the most enjoyable character I've ever played," he said.

"Really! I think I enjoyed playing him much. I think when you get given an opportunity to play a character that's kind of an outsider, it's great fun," he added.

Is Joseph Quinn on Instagram?

Yes, you can find Joseph Quinn's Instagram profile with the handle @josephquinn.

At present, Quinn has over 28 thousand followers.

Is Joseph Quinn on Twitter?

At present, Joseph Quinn is not currently on Twitter.

Stranger Things 4 is now available on Netflix.

