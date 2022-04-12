In the three-minute clip, we see Max (Sadie Sink) at the grave of her brother Billy (Dacre Montgomery), telling him that since he died, "everything has been a total disaster".

A new trailer for Stranger Things season 4 has dropped, teasing Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown), Mike (Finn Wolfhard) and the rest of the gang's return to our screens in the summer.

We're then shown Hopper being kept prisoner in Russia, where he's forced to fight smaller version of the Demogorgon, before the video cuts to Dr Sam Owens (Paul Reiser), speaking to Eleven in a diner, telling her that "a war is coming".

"I relocated you guys far from Hawkins because I thought you'd be safe," he says. "I'm afraid your friends in Hawkins are very much in the eye of the storm."

While Eleven tells him that she doesn't have her powers anymore, Owens tells her: "Without you, we can't win this war."

Netflix recently revealed that the upcoming season would be split into two parts, with part 1 arriving in May and part 2 landing at the start of July.

The new episodes are set to pick up six months after the Battle of Starcourt, with Eleven navigating the complexities of high school in California with Joyce (Winona Ryder), Will (Noah Schnapp) and Jonathan (Charlie Heaton).

Meanwhile, Max, Finn (Mike Wheeler), Dustin (Gaten Matarazzo), Lucas (Caleb McLaughlin), Nancy (Natalia) and Steve (Joe) remain back in Hawkins.

"In this most vulnerable time, a new and horrifying supernatural threat surfaces, presenting a gruesome mystery that, if solved, might finally put an end to the horrors of the Upside Down," Netflix has teased.

Back in March, the streamer released a few first-look images of the new episodes, teasing a potential rescue mission to Russia – where Hopper (David Harbour), who was presumed dead at the end of season 3, is being kept prisoner.

Other pictures include a shot of Eleven, Mike and the rest of the Hawkins crew reunited, Hopper with a shaved head and the group playing Dungeons and Dragons, as well as Nancy and Robin (Maya Hawke) visiting a creepy-looking jail.

Priah Ferguson, Gaten Matarazzo and Caleb McLaughlin in Stranger Things season 4 Netflix

Unfortunately, it looks as though season 4 is set to be the show's penultimate run, with the Duffer brothers confirming that Stranger Things will conclude with a fifth season – however, they did tease a potential spin-off, saying: "There are still many more exciting stories to tell within the world of Stranger Things."

Stranger Things season 4 arrives on Netflix on 27th May 2022. Seasons 1-3 are now available on Netflix.

