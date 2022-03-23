Stranger Things releases brand new season 4 images

The images, released on the official Stranger Things Twitter account, include a shot of Winona Ryder's character Joyce in a snowy landscape that looks suspiciously like Russia, where we know Hopper (David Harbour) is being held.

Netflix has released brand new first look images for Stranger Things season 4 – and they tease a potential rescue mission to Russia.

Winona Ryder in Stranger Things season 4 Netflix

Another image, featuring Nancy (Natalia Dyer), seems to be in the Upside Down, with the pictured teenagers looking suitably apprehensive.

The Stranger Things cast in season 4 Netflix

All the main Stranger Things cast are back for season 4, including the original kids, Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown), Mike (Finn Wolfhard), Lucas (Caleb McLaughlin), Dustin (Gaten Matarazzo) and Will (Noah Schnapp).

We'll also see the return of Hopper (Harbour), who was presumed dead by the other main characters at the end of season 3, but has in fact survived and is being held at a secret facility in Russia.

Further images were released on Twitter, including an image of Hopper with a shaved head, and others including what appears to be a heated Dungeons and Dragons game.

"It's a full s4 extravaganza, hot off the griddle," the caption reads, before: "come and get it."

Harbour has compared his character's "resurrection" to the story-arc of Gandalf in the Lord of the Rings, who transforms into Gandalf the White following a self-sacrifice.

Talking to Total Film, Harbour said:"I've known from the get-go... I've had those discussions with them [the Duffer brothers] from the very first season. We were always interested in that idea of the Gandalf resurrection – Gandalf the Grey who fights the Balrog and then becomes Gandalf the White."

The new season will be released in two different parts to get it onto Netflix sooner following COVID-19 delays to the filming schedule, with Volume 1 beginning on 27th May.

Stranger Things cast members in season 4 Netflix

“It’s coming soon. And it’s bigger than ever. It’s also the beginning of the end," the show's creators the Duffer brothers revealed in an open letter to fans last month.

"Seven years ago, we planned out the complete story arc for Stranger Things. At the time, we predicted the story would last four to five seasons. It proved too large to tell in four, but – as you’ll soon see for yourselves – we are now hurtling towards our finale. Season 4 will be the penultimate season; season 5 will be the last."

They continued: "Stranger Things 4 was the most challenging season yet, but also the most rewarding one. Everyone involved is incredibly proud of the results, and we can’t wait to share it with you."

Although the series is ending with season 5, The Duffer Brothers did reportedly sign a multi-year, nine-figure deal with Netflix to develop other projects, so it's not the last we'll see of them.

Stranger Things seasons 1-3 are now available on Netflix.

