Stranger Things creators hint at spin-offs as show end announced

But for fans gutted to hear that an end for the beloved sci-fi series is in sight, there may well be a silver lining.

It’s the beginning of the end for Eleven and her friends, with Netflix having confirmed that Stranger Things will conclude with a newly announced fifth season.

Announcing the bad news alongside a handful of posters for the show’s upcoming fourth season – and an official release date – show creators Matt and Ross Duffer also hinted there could be further spin-off series down the line.

“There are still many more exciting stories to tell within the world of Stranger Things: new mysteries, new adventures, new unexpected heroes,” the duo said in a statement.

“But first, we hope that you stay with us as we finish this tale of a powerful girl named Eleven and her brave friends, of a broken police chief and a ferocious mom, of a small town called Hawkins and an alternate dimension known only as the Upside Down.”

Stranger Things season 4 will be split into two halves, with the first episodes debuting on 27th May 2022, and the second load of episodes releasing on Netflix five weeks later on 1st July.

Stranger Things season 4 will star returning cast members Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown), Mike (Finn Wolfhard), Lucas (Caleb McLaughlin), Dustin (Gaten Matarazzo), Will (Noah Schnapp), Max (Sadie Sink), Steve (Joe Keery), Nancy (Natalia Dyer), Jonathan (Charlie Heaton), Robin (Maya Hawke), Joyce (Winona Ryder) and Hopper (David Harbour).

