Will Nancy and Steve get back together in Stranger Things?
Is it the end of the road for Jonathan and Nancy?
Could an old romance be rekindled once more in Stranger Things?
Back in the Netflix hit's first season, high-achiever Nancy Wheeler (Natalia Dyer) and jock Steve Harrington (Joe Keery) were a full-fledged couple before their eventual split and her new romance with sensitive Jonathan Byers (Charlie Heaton).
However, it has been a long time since those episodes, with romantic tribulations with Nancy and Jonathan plus character development for Steve.
The latest set of episodes saw a potential tease of an attraction remaining between Nancy and Steve.
So, could an old love be rekindled?
**Spoiler warning for Stranger Things 4 part 1**
By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
Will Nancy and Steve get back together in Stranger Things?
Longtime fans of Stranger Things will recall that Nancy Wheeler and Steve Harrington dated in the series back in the first season before they grew apart and Nancy grew closer to shy Jonathan Byers.
Following this, Nancy and Jonathan were one of the series' central romances and duos for the subsequent second and third seasons.
Actors Natalia Dyer and Charlie Heaton are also a fully-fledged couple in real life too, no doubt adding to their on-screen chemistry.
The fourth run saw them apart across the country with Nancy still in Hawkins and Jonathan with his family in California.
Additionally, Jonathan purposefully distanced himself from Nancy, later revealing to friend Argyle (Eduardo Franco) that he feared he was holding Nancy back from her dreams by forcing her to move around to suit him and he had responsibilities to his family.
Back in Hawkins, Nancy struggled with being apart from Jonathan and his lack of communication with her, suggesting their romance was at breaking point.
Amidst this, Robin Buckley (Maya Hawke) made very clear to Nancy that she is not in a romance with Steve and that they are purely friends on a platonic level.
Nancy appeared to be looking longingly at Steve on a number of occasions, especially when he ended up shirtless in later episodes.
Steve also appears to still have a soft spot for Nancy - so could these two revisit their spark?
While some might feel it is regressive to take these two back to an old romance and reignite the love triangle with Jonathan, we also have a very different Steve from who we saw in the first season.
Instead of being the cliche jock, later seasons have developed Steve into a fan-favourite character with a warm side and insecurities.
Steve's friendships with Dustin and Robin have also endeared viewers to him more than ever before - making him a much more likeable contender for Nancy's heart.
However, with Jonathan no doubt due to reunite with Nancy at some point in the future, it looks like the journalist will have a decision to make.
That's not to say whoever she ends up with in season 4 part 2 will be swapped out again by the end of the final and fifth season.
We're sure fans will be divided on this one, so who is #TeamJonathan and who is #TeamSteve?
- Read More: Meet the cast of Stranger Things season 4
- Read More: How Stranger Things 4 was inspired by real Dungeons & Dragons panic
- Read More: Stranger Things 4 soundtrack: every song featured in the Netflix show
- Read More: Who plays 001 in Stranger Things 4? Meet actor Jamie Campbell Bower
- Read More: Who is Joseph Quinn? Meet Eddie in Stranger Things season 4
Stranger Things 4 part 1 was released on Netflix on Friday 27th May 2022, with more coming on 1st July 2022. Stranger Things seasons 1-3 are now available on Netflix.
Check out our guides to the best series on Netflix and the best movies on Netflix. If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide.
- Sign up for Netflix from £6.99 a month. Netflix is also available on Sky Glass and Virgin Media Stream.
The latest issue of Radio Times magazine is on sale now – subscribe now and get the next 12 issues for only £1. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times podcast with Jane Garvey.
Try 12 issues for £1
Join thousands of happy subscribers and start your Radio Times weekly magazine subscription today for just £1