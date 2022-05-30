Back in the Netflix hit's first season, high-achiever Nancy Wheeler (Natalia Dyer) and jock Steve Harrington (Joe Keery) were a full-fledged couple before their eventual split and her new romance with sensitive Jonathan Byers (Charlie Heaton).

Could an old romance be rekindled once more in Stranger Things ?

However, it has been a long time since those episodes, with romantic tribulations with Nancy and Jonathan plus character development for Steve.

The latest set of episodes saw a potential tease of an attraction remaining between Nancy and Steve.

So, could an old love be rekindled?

**Spoiler warning for Stranger Things 4 part 1**

Will Nancy and Steve get back together in Stranger Things?

Natalia Dyer as Nancy Wheeler in STRANGER THINGS. Tina Rowden/Netflix

Longtime fans of Stranger Things will recall that Nancy Wheeler and Steve Harrington dated in the series back in the first season before they grew apart and Nancy grew closer to shy Jonathan Byers.

Following this, Nancy and Jonathan were one of the series' central romances and duos for the subsequent second and third seasons.

Actors Natalia Dyer and Charlie Heaton are also a fully-fledged couple in real life too, no doubt adding to their on-screen chemistry.

The fourth run saw them apart across the country with Nancy still in Hawkins and Jonathan with his family in California.

Additionally, Jonathan purposefully distanced himself from Nancy, later revealing to friend Argyle (Eduardo Franco) that he feared he was holding Nancy back from her dreams by forcing her to move around to suit him and he had responsibilities to his family.

Real-life couple Natalia Dyer and Charlie Heaton pose for photos for Stranger Things Juan Naharro Gimenez/Getty Images for Netflix

Back in Hawkins, Nancy struggled with being apart from Jonathan and his lack of communication with her, suggesting their romance was at breaking point.

Amidst this, Robin Buckley (Maya Hawke) made very clear to Nancy that she is not in a romance with Steve and that they are purely friends on a platonic level.

Nancy appeared to be looking longingly at Steve on a number of occasions, especially when he ended up shirtless in later episodes.

Steve also appears to still have a soft spot for Nancy - so could these two revisit their spark?

While some might feel it is regressive to take these two back to an old romance and reignite the love triangle with Jonathan, we also have a very different Steve from who we saw in the first season.

Steve Harrington (Joe Keery, right) has become a fan-favourite since he split from Nancy Courtesy of Netflix

Instead of being the cliche jock, later seasons have developed Steve into a fan-favourite character with a warm side and insecurities.

Steve's friendships with Dustin and Robin have also endeared viewers to him more than ever before - making him a much more likeable contender for Nancy's heart.

However, with Jonathan no doubt due to reunite with Nancy at some point in the future, it looks like the journalist will have a decision to make.

That's not to say whoever she ends up with in season 4 part 2 will be swapped out again by the end of the final and fifth season.

We're sure fans will be divided on this one, so who is #TeamJonathan and who is #TeamSteve?