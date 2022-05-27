Stranger Things 4 soundtrack: every song featured in the Netflix show
From Kate Bush and The Cramps, to Talking Heads, there's plenty of bangers.
With nine super-sized episodes, an expanding cast and a stellar soundtrack, Stranger Things season 4 is certainly shaping up to be bigger than ever.
Season 4 jumps ahead in time to 1986 – 6 months after the Battle of Starcourt at the end of season 3 – in Hawkins, as the gang face the tribulations of high school, the loss of Eleven's powers and a new monster known as Vecna.
It might be the gang's greatest threat yet, but that doesn’t mean we can’t enjoy some 1980s bangers as the action unfolds.
From Kate Bush and The Cramps, to Talking Heads, the Stranger Things season 4 soundtrack conjures up plenty of 1980s nostalgia.
We've compiled the songs from the series into a handy list. Read on for everything you need to know about the soundtrack.
Stranger Things season 4 soundtrack
Season 4 episode 1
California’ Dreamin – The Mamas and the Papas
Object of My Desire – Starpoint
The Red Army Is The Strongest – The Red Army Choir
Running Up That Hill – Kate Bush
I Was A Teenage Werewolf – The Cramps
Chica Mejicanita – Andrea Litkei & Ervin Litkei
Play With Me – Extreme
Detroit Rock City – Kiss
Season 4 episode 2
Surf Time – The Surf Riders
You Spin Me Round (Like a Record) – Dead or Alive
Rock Me Amadeus – Falco
Tarzan Boy – Baltimora
Wipe Out – The Surfaris
Iolanta, Op. 69: Scene 6: Ibn-Hakia’s Monologue
Psycho Killer – Talking Heads
Season 4 episode 4
Moscow Defender’s Song – Red Army Choir
Legless – Hipbone Slim
Hard Feelings – Al Kerbey
Pass the Dutchie – Musical Youth
Bond Street Bounce – Len Stevens
Dream A Little Dream Of Me – Ella Fitzgerald
Season 4 episode 5
Travelin’ Man – Ricky Nelson
Season 4 episode 6
The Snow Maiden: Chorus of the People and the Courtiers – Tchaikovsky: The Snow Maiden Snegurocka
Check back later in the season for the full tracklisting from the new episodes.
