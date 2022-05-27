Season 4 jumps ahead in time to 1986 – 6 months after the Battle of Starcourt at the end of season 3 – in Hawkins, as the gang face the tribulations of high school, the loss of Eleven's powers and a new monster known as Vecna.

With nine super-sized episodes, an expanding cast and a stellar soundtrack, Stranger Things season 4 is certainly shaping up to be bigger than ever.

It might be the gang's greatest threat yet, but that doesn’t mean we can’t enjoy some 1980s bangers as the action unfolds.

From Kate Bush and The Cramps, to Talking Heads, the Stranger Things season 4 soundtrack conjures up plenty of 1980s nostalgia.

We've compiled the songs from the series into a handy list. Read on for everything you need to know about the soundtrack.

Stranger Things season 4 soundtrack

Millie Bobby Brown as Eleven in Stranger Things Courtesy of Netflix © 2022

Season 4 episode 1

California’ Dreamin – The Mamas and the Papas

Object of My Desire – Starpoint

The Red Army Is The Strongest – The Red Army Choir

Running Up That Hill – Kate Bush

I Was A Teenage Werewolf – The Cramps

Chica Mejicanita – Andrea Litkei & Ervin Litkei

Play With Me – Extreme

Detroit Rock City – Kiss

Season 4 episode 2

Finn Wolfhard, Charlie Heaton and Noah Schnapp in Stranger Things Netflix

Surf Time – The Surf Riders

You Spin Me Round (Like a Record) – Dead or Alive

Rock Me Amadeus – Falco

Tarzan Boy – Baltimora

Wipe Out – The Surfaris

Iolanta, Op. 69: Scene 6: Ibn-Hakia’s Monologue

Psycho Killer – Talking Heads

Season 4 episode 4

Moscow Defender’s Song – Red Army Choir

Legless – Hipbone Slim

Hard Feelings – Al Kerbey

Pass the Dutchie – Musical Youth

Bond Street Bounce – Len Stevens

Dream A Little Dream Of Me – Ella Fitzgerald

Season 4 episode 5

Winona Ryder as Joyce Byers in Stranger Things Netflix

Travelin’ Man – Ricky Nelson

Season 4 episode 6

The Snow Maiden: Chorus of the People and the Courtiers – Tchaikovsky: The Snow Maiden Snegurocka

Check back later in the season for the full tracklisting from the new episodes.

Read more: Where did Stranger Things leave off? Recap ahead of season 4

Where did Stranger Things leave off? Recap ahead of season 4 Read more: Stranger Things star says season 4 is "most bizarre season" yet

Stranger Things star says season 4 is "most bizarre season" yet Read more: How long are the episodes in Stranger Things season 4

Stranger Things seasons 1-3 are now available on Netflix.

Check out our guides to the best series on Netflix and the best movies on Netflix. If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times magazine is on sale now – subscribe now and get the next 12 issues for only £1. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times podcast with Jane Garvey.