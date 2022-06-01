Stranger Things season 4 breaks Netflix record, beating Bridgerton

According to the streamer's official figures, the new episodes were watched for a total of 287 million hours in the three days after being added to the platform, making it the biggest-ever premiere weekend for an English-language series.

Stranger Things fans had to wait a long time for the fourth season of the nostalgic sci-fi series to arrive on Netflix – but they've certainly lapped it up now that it's here.

Stop scrolling, start watching. Get exclusive newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. Sign up to receive the freshest reviews and recommendations for Streaming and On Demand Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

The previous record had been held by the second season of Bridgerton, which was viewed for 193 million hours during its debut weekend in March. These figures for Stranger Things mark a substantial increase of almost 50 per cent.

The season has achieved impressive figures globally, with the show reaching the number one spot of Netflix's Top 10 rankings in 83 of the 93 countries for which the streamer tracks viewership, making the Top 10 in the remaining ten.

And the previous seasons of the show have also performed well in the past week, as fans attempted to catch up in time for the new episodes – with all three of the earlier runs cracking the top 10 in several territories including the US.

Noah Schnapp and Millie Bobby Brown in Stranger Things season 4 Netflix

The huge figures clearly point to the continued popularity of the show, but could also have something to do with the longer episode lengths for this season, with each of the seven episodes clocking in at over an hour and the final one lasting more than 90 minutes.

There are still two episodes of the season yet to debut on the platform – with Volume Two set to arrive in July – while the show has also been renewed for a fifth and final run.

Stranger Things 4 part 1 is currently streaming on Netflix, with more coming on July 1st. Stranger Things seasons 1-3 are also available on Netflix.

Check out our guides to the best series on Netflix and the best movies on Netflix. If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times magazine is on sale now – subscribe now and get the next 12 issues for only £1. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times podcast with Jane Garvey.