Stranger Things season 4 is “more than an hour for each episode”

The show's star Joe Keery has spoken about the length of the news episodes, revealing that the upcoming season is "so much bigger" than the previous three.

It's been several years since we last saw Eleven, Mike and the rest of the Hawkins gang – however, judging by the recent comments by the stars of Stranger Things season 4, the upcoming episodes are set to make-up for lost time.

While the first three seasons consisted of either eight or nine episodes, with runtimes between 45 and 77 minutes, season 4 will be released in two volumes, with the first set of episodes arriving on 28th May and the rest arriving in July.

Speaking to RadioTimes.com and other press, Keery – who plays Steve Harrington on the show – said that there's "definitely more than an hour for each episode".

"Personally, I feel like it's one story," he said. "That's how we all read it, I think. But I think just because of the scope of the show is so large, it makes sense that this season is split into two different parts."

Stop scrolling, start watching. Get exclusive newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. Sign up to receive the freshest reviews and recommendations for Streaming and On Demand Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

While new cast member Joseph Quinn, who plays Eddie Munson in season 4, added: "The scale of the whole thing [is massive].

"I think, conceptually, I'm looking forward to people seeing it. It's just so much bigger and darker, and I think that people aren't really going to expect it."

The upcoming season will pick up six months after the Battle of Starcourt, with Eleven (Millie Bobbie Brown) and Will Byers (Noah Schnapp) navigating their new life outside of Hawkins while the group begin to realise that there's still a malevolent force to be taken down.

As for how the show will end, Stranger Things creator Matt and Ross Duffer have confirmed that season 5 will be the show's last and that they already have a "rough sketch" for its conclusion.

Advertisement

Additional reporting by Sab Astley.

Check out our guides to the best series on Netflix and the best movies on Netflix. If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide.