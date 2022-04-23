Stranger Things creators already know how season 5 will end
The Duffer brothers say it's "one of those endings that just feels right"
Stranger Things creators Matt and Ross Duffer have admitted they know what the ending will look like when season 5 concludes Netflix's sci-fi horror.
Season 4 has yet to arrive, and due to its sheer volume, it will be released in two different parts to get it onto Netflix sooner.
The Duffer brothers are said to have consulted Breaking Bad's Vince Gilligan on how to end a long-running show, according to SFX, with Matt revealing that the ending has "evolved" as the characters have developed.
He said the ending still fits "the rough sketch" he and Ross created, but it has become "more interesting and exciting than originally envisioned by me and Ross".
"We know what the ending is," the brothers told the publication.
"It's conceivable that it changes but I think it's unlikely because it's one of those endings that just feels, and has always felt, right," Matt said. "And it also feels sort of inevitable. Then when you come up with it, you're like, 'oh yeah well, that is absolutely what is has to be'."
The Duffer brothers recently confirmed the end of the drama for good in an open letter to fans earlier this year.
“It’s coming soon. And it’s bigger than ever. It’s also the beginning of the end," the creators wrote.
"Seven years ago, we planned out the complete story arc for Stranger Things. At the time, we predicted the story would last four to five seasons. It proved too large to tell in four, but – as you’ll soon see for yourselves – we are now hurtling towards our finale. Season 4 will be the penultimate season; season 5 will be the last."
They continued: "Stranger Things 4 was the most challenging season yet, but also the most rewarding one. Everyone involved is incredibly proud of the results, and we can’t wait to share it with you."
The Duffer Brothers have reportedly signed a multi-year, nine figure deal with Netflix to develop other projects so we can expect more great things to come.
Stranger Things seasons 1-3 are now available on Netflix.
