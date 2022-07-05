What song does Eddie Munson play on the guitar in Stranger Things 4?

The Netflix sci-fi juggernaut has broken new records for the streaming giant with its fourth season and continues to win over new legions of fans.

It goes without saying but Stranger Things is very much known for its killer soundtrack.

One of the most beloved new additions to the show is the heavy metal lover and murder suspect Eddie Munson, played by Joseph Quinn.

In fact, Munson gets a standout moment in the season finale where the character plays the electric guitar.

However, what was the song that Eddie plays in the episode?

Get sci-fi news direct to your inbox The best sci-fi news and features this side of the Outer Rim. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

What song does Eddie play on the guitar in Stranger Things 4?

Eddie Munson, portrayed by actor Joseph Quinn, plays the song Master of Puppets by Metallica in the Stranger Things 4 finale.

What is more, Quinn actually played the guitar himself for the pivotal scene.

According to Blabbermouth, the song has been climbing the Spotify Top 50 Global playlist and has now reached #26.

This is not the first song that Stranger Things 4 has brought new life to.

Fans went wild over the inclusion of Kate Bush song Running Up That Hill (A Deal with God) in the fourth episode of the season in a pivotal scene involving Max Mayfield, played by Sadie Sink.

The song went on to feature heavily once more in the finale.

Sadie Sink as Max Mayfield in Stranger Things. Netflix

Running Up That Hill later took the Number 1 spot in the UK Singles Chart for the first time in its history after its original release 37 years ago.

Bush spoke about the song's success after Stranger Things 4 on BBC Radio 4’s Woman’s Hour, saying: "I thought that the track would get some attention. But I just never imagined that it would be anything like this. It’s so exciting."

She added: "But it’s quite shocking really, isn’t it? I mean, the whole world’s gone mad."

When host Emma Barnett touched on the song’s new, younger audience and asked how the singer would describe the song’s meaning, Bush added: “I really like people to hear a song and take from it what they want. But originally it was written as the idea of a man and a woman swapping with each other. Just to feel what it was like, from the other side."

Read more of our Stranger Things coverage:

Stranger Things 4 is available on Netflix now.

Check out our guides to the best series on Netflix and the best movies on Netflix. If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times magazine is on sale now – subscribe now and get the next 12 issues for only £1. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times podcast with Jane Garvey.