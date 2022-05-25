However, with the first part of the fourth season about to drop, now is the perfect time to brush up on the show's history and what the characters were up to when we last saw them.

It's been three long years since Stranger Things last graced our screens with its third season, and given everything that's happened since then, you'd be forgiven for not remembering exactly how we left things in Hawkins.

The third season focused around the Starcourt Mall, a new focal point for the town of Hawkins in the summer of 1985. With the Mind Flayer making its return after having seemingly been banished at the end of season 2, and a shady Russian operation going on deep undercover in the town, the gang had quite the job on their hands to restore peace and save their friends.

But how exactly did the season end, and where will the characters be when we pick up with them in season 4? Read on for everything you need to know about where we left off with Stranger Things on Netflix.

What happened at the Battle of Starcourt?

The cast of Stranger Things season 3 Netflix

At the end of season 3 the two primary battles of the season came to a head, with Jim Hopper (David Harbour) and Joyce Byers (Winona Ryder) infiltrating the secret Russian base under the Starcourt Mall to close the portal to the Upside Down, while the others took on Billy and the Mind Flayer, who was possessing him.

While the group keeps the Mind Flayer busy, Eleven frees Billy from its control, and he then sacrifices himself to save the group. Hopper and Joyce meanwhile succeed in their mission (more on that below), and the Mind Flayer seemingly dies, having been cut off from its reality.

What happened to Hopper?

Hopper in Stranger Things Netflix

While trying to disable the laser which is opening the portal to the Upside Down, Hopper gets attacked by Russian soldier Grigori. While Hopper manage to defeat Grigori, his escape route is cut off, and as Dustin shouts for them to close the portal, Hopper nods and Joyce does as he says, seemingly vaporising Hopper in the process.

However... while everyone assumes that Hopper is dead, the season's post-credits scene cuts to a Russian prison, with one guard going to open a cell but another telling him: "No, not the American." Immediately, fans knew this would be Hopper, and lo and behold subsequent trailers have proven that Hopper is indeed alive and being held prisoner.

The scene continues to show that the Russians are also in possession of a Demogorgon, which can never be a good thing. We'll have to see how that development plays out in season 4.

Where are the Byers family now?

Winona Ryder as Joyce Byers in Stranger Things. Netflix

Joyce had spent the entirety of season 3 thinking of moving her family away from Hawkins, to get away from all the grief, pain and hardship they had suffered there (as well as the occasional threat from a monster or two).

At the end of the season she firmly made her decision, and with Hopper now presumed dead, she was taking Eleven along with her as her apparent adoptive guardian. Although it was left unsaid where they were moving to, we now know that Joyce, Jonathan, Will and Eleven relocated to California, where we will pick up with them in the new season, separated from the rest of their friends - Mike, Dustin, Lucas, Max, Nancy, Steve, Robin and Erica.

At the end of season 3, Eleven was also left without her powers, after removing a piece of the Mind Flayer which had got lodged in a wound. Whether her powers have been, or will be restored in season 4 is currently unknown, but we would certainly be surprised if the season went by without at least a little of El's trademark telekinesis.

Where does season 4 pick up?

Stranger Things season 4's Eduardo Franco as Argyle, Charlie Heaton as Jonathan, Millie Bobby Brown as Eleven, Noah Schnapp as Will Byers, and Finn Wolfhard as Mike Wheeler Netflix

Season 4 starts six months after the end of season 3, with the friends still struggling with the aftermath at their most recent battle against the Mind Flayer. They're also separated across the country, and are now navigating the complexities of high school.

This is when a new and horrifying supernatural threat, Vecna, emerges. Vecna enters his victims through a dream-like trance state, and only after pursuing them through this does he do his gruesome bidding. However, if they're able to solve this new mystery, it seems our heroes may finally put an end to the horrors of the Upside Down.

You can read our full review of Stranger Things Season 4 part 1 here.

Stranger Things 4 part 1 is released on Netflix on Friday 27th May, with more coming on July 1st. Stranger Things seasons 1-3 are now available on Netflix.

