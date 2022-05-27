Who is Eduardo Franco? Meet Argyle in Stranger Things season 4

Not only are season 4’s episodes longer (to say the least!), but its cast has also expanded significantly, meaning there are a lot of new faces to get accustomed to, in addition to most of the old faces.

It might have been three years since we last saw Eleven, Mike and the rest of the Hawkins gang, but judging by the length of the upcoming episodes in Stranger Things season 4, the show is about to make up for the lost time.

One newcomer important newcomer is Argyle (Eduardo Franco), who finds himself getting dragged into the chaos that has engulfed Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown), Will (Noah Schnapp) and Jonathan.

But who is actor Eduardo Franco and what do we know about his Stranger Things character? Read on for everything you need to know about the newcomer.

Who is Eduardo Franco?

Eduardo Franco is a 27-year-old actor who is most famous for his roles as Spencer in American Vandal and high schooler Theo in Olivia Wilde’s debut directorial feature, Booksmart.

Other credits include You’re the Worst, Idiotsitter, Adam Ruins Everything, Lady Dynamite and Those Who Can’t.

Who is Stranger Things' Argyle?

Jonathan’s (Charlie Heaton) new best friend who delivers delicious pizza for Surfer Boy Pizza in California, where the Byers family has moved after leaving Hawkins, Indiana, at the end of season 3.

As a typical stoner-type character, it looks like Argyle might be providing some comic relief in season 4 as he finds himself dragged into the chaos that has engulfed Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown), Will (Noah Schnapp) and Jonathan.

Speaking about the new character, Ross Duffer recently told RadioTimes.com and other press: "Jonathan has a new best friend named Argyle, played by Eduardo Franco, who works at a place called Surfer Boy Pizza."

He continued: "And Argyle is your quintessential ‘80s stoner. Even though this is an overall darker season, there’s also comedy. There’s still fun to be had throughout the adventures this year."

What has Eduardo Franco said about joining Stranger Things?

Eduardo Franco plays Argyle Netflix

“I’m new to this show and at the same time, Argyle’s character is new to their crazy a** lives,” Franco told ET.

Talking about how filming the new season was a meta experience, he added: "That was the parallel between me and Argyle.

“I’m experiencing their show and their stuff for the first time. And then Argyle is experiencing life-threatening situations that they’re almost desensitized to. They’re used to anything. You can throw anything at them.”

He added: “They’re like, ‘All right, here we go.’ For Argyle, it’s like, ‘What are you talking about?’”

Is Eduardo Franco on Instagram?

Yes, you can find Eduardo Franco's Instagram profile with the handle @dumbuardo.

At present, Franco has over 70 thousand followers.

Is Eduardo Franco on Twitter?

At present, Franco is not on Twitter.

Stranger Things 4 is now available on Netflix.

