Season 4 is set six months after season 3 and finds our friends struggling with the aftermath of the battle of Starcourt. When a new and horrifying supernatural threat surfaces, it presents a gruesome mystery that, if solved, might finally put an end to the horrors of the Upside Down.

The first part of Stranger Things season 4 is available to stream on Netflix now, and even though those monster run-times mean fans have a lot to get through, we're still sure some will already be binging their way through and be eagerly anticipating part 2.

Now seven episodes into the new season, the tension is palpable and the final part can't come soon enough. But just when is it set to arrive on the streamer?

Read on for everything you need to know about when Stranger Things season 4 part 2 will arrive on Netflix.

When is Stranger Things season 4 part 2 released on Netflix?

David Harbour as Jim Hopper in Stranger Things season 4 Netflix

Stranger Things season 4 part 2 is released on Friday 1st July 2022 at 8am GMT.

This comes just over a month from the release of the first part of the season.

Season 4 was pushed back from an original 2021 release in the wake of COVID-19, as David Harbour (Hopper) revealed during an Instagram Q&A, but with the full season in the can we can safely assume that the two final season 4 episodes will arrive on schedule.

How many episodes are in Stranger Things season 4 part 2?

Gaten Matarazzo as Dustin Henderson and Finn Wolfhard as Mike Wheeler in Stranger Things season 4 Netflix

There are only two episodes in Stranger Things season 4 part 2, after the first 7 aired in part 1.

However, fans don't need to fret too much that they won't be getting enough of their Stranger Things fix - both episodes are feature length, with episode 7 clocking in at 1 hour and 25 minutes and episode 9 lasting a whopping 2 hours and 30 minutes.

The latter will be far and away the longest episode of the show ever produced, with it coming in longer than most cinema releases.

Will Stranger Things be back after season 4?

The Stranger Things season 4 cast Courtesy of Netflix

Yes, Stranger Things season 5 has already been confirmed.

The series has already been confirmed to return for a fifth and final season, which will wrap up the central story the show's been telling since 2016 (before any heavily-alluded-to spin-off series emerge).

In fact, the show's creators The Duffer Brothers recently told SFX that they already "know what the ending is".

Matt Duffer said: "It's conceivable that it changes but I think it's unlikely because it's one of those endings that just feels, and has always felt, right."

Stranger Things 4 part 1 is available on Netflix now and part 2 releases on 1st July 2022.

