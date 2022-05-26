And, judging by the recent trailer , which gave fans a look at Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown) and the rest of the gang preparing to take on a new supernatural threat, while Hopper (David Harbour) is stuck on the other side of the world in a Russian prison, there's certainly a lot to look forward to (read our review here).

At long, long last, Stranger Things season 4 is almost upon us.

While the first three seasons were made up of either eight or nine episodes, season 4 will be released in two volumes.

The first volume, featuring the first seven episodes of the season, will land on Netflix on 27th May, while the final two episodes will follow in July.

And with some pretty staggering episode runtimes (to say the least!), the upcoming chapter – which will be the show's penultimate season – looks set to be bigger than ever.

So, when exactly are the nine episodes coming to Netflix? Here's everything you need to know about Stranger Things season 4's release times.

What time is Stranger Things season 4 released on Netflix UK?

Millie Bobby Brown in Stranger Things season 4 Netflix

The first seven episodes will air in the US and UK on May 27, albeit at different times.

For fans in the US, they will be able to watch the new episodes from midnight Pacific Time and 3am Eastern Time – which translates to 8am in the UK.

Episodes 8 and 9 will drop on 1st July, arriving at the times above.

We can't wait!

Stranger Things season 4 cast are back for more Courtesy of Netflix

Stranger Things season 4 part 1 is made up of seven episodes.

Part 2, in contrast, only features two episodes.

Having said that, the part 2 finale – with a two-and-a-half hour runtime – is longer than most movies, so fans don't need to worry about lack of action.

What is Stranger Things season 4 about?

Season 4 picks up in 1986, months after that battle at the Starcourt Mall that left telekinetic Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown) devoid of her powers.

A new supernatural threat soon emerges, presenting the gang with a mystery that, if solved, might finally put an end to the miseries of the Upside Down. But will they succeed?

Sadie Sink, who plays Max Mayfield on the sci-fi show, has teased that the upcoming chapter is "the most bizarre season" yet.

"It's the most bizarre season we've ever had," she told People. "Just the scale of it is out of this world."

She added that while she "can't say anything" about a scene in the recent trailer which shows Max floating at her late brother Billy's gravesite, it is "a wild episode".

"We get to explore a lot of different themes and different sides of the characters that everyone knows and loves, so I'm looking forward to it. It's coming!"

Stranger Things 4 part 1 is released on Netflix on Friday 27th May, with more coming on 1st July. Stranger Things seasons 1-3 are now available on Netflix.

