Stranger Things star says season 4 is "most bizarre season" yet
Sadie Sink teases "different sides" to our favourite Stranger Things characters.
There's just a few weeks to go before Stranger Things season 4 arrives on Netflix and judging by Sadie Sink's recent comments, it's going to be well worth the wait.
The actor, who plays Max Mayfield on the sci-fi show, said that the upcoming chapter is "the most bizarre season" yet, with new episodes exploring "different sides" to the characters.
"It's the most bizarre season we've ever had," she told People. "Just the scale of it is out of this world."
She added that while she "can't say anything" about a scene in the recent trailer which shows Max floating at her late brother Billy's gravesite, it is "a wild episode".
"We get to explore a lot of different themes and different sides of the characters that everyone knows and loves, so I'm looking forward to it. It's coming!"
As for Stranger Things wrapping up for good after its fifth season, Sink said that she'd "go on forever" if show bosses wanted her to.
"We've built a family at this point and it's a really special and unique bond. I'm going to miss everyone," she added.
The trailer for season 4 was released last month, with Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown) and the rest of the gang preparing to take down a new supernatural threat, while Hopper (David Harbour) is trapped on the other side of the world in a Russian prison.
