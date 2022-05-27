How many episodes are in Stranger Things season 4?
We're certainly in for a big season...
Stranger Things fans, prepare yourselves for more mysteries and monsters: after a longer-than-expected wait, season 4 is almost upon us.
The next chapter will be split into two parts, with the first releasing in May 2022, and the second later in the year in July.
Stranger Things seasons have always varied in terms of number of episodes.
The first season only featured eight, while season 2 went on to consist of nine, before the show reverted back to eight for season 3. Season 4, meanwhile, will feature nine action-packed episodes.
But the episode count won’t be the only element making it one of the biggest seasons the show has ever had, with the upcoming chapter's supersized episodes (equating to over 13 hours of creepy goings-on) also making it stand out from the crowd.
Read on to find out how many episodes are in Netflix's Stranger Things season 4, as well as everything you need to know about the episode release schedule.
How many episodes in Stranger Things season 4 part 1?
Season 4 part 1 will consist of seven episodes, which will release on 22nd May 2022.
In March 2020, David Harbour (Hopper) revealed during an Instagram Q&A that season 4 was originally “supposed to come out" in early 2021, but that the release date would be “pushed back” as a result of COVID-19.
How many episodes in Stranger Things season 4 part 2?
The split for the two parts is a little strange (no pun intended).
In contrast to part 1's seven episodes, part 2 will only be made up of two episodes, though they do have pretty hefty runtimes (to say the least), so fans don't need to worry about missing out.
The two episodes will land on Netflix on 1st July 2022.
Stranger Things season 4 episodes release schedule
The release schedule for the upcoming Netflix series is as follows:
- Episode 1, The Hellfire Club – 27th May 2022
- Episode 2, Vecna’s Curse – 27th May 2022
- Episode 3, The Monster and the Superhero – 27th May 2022
- Episode 4, Dear Billy – 27th May 2022
- Episode 5, The Nina Project – 27th May 2022
- Episode 6, The Dive – 27th May 2022
- Episode 7, The Massacre at Hawkins Lab – 27th May 2022
- Episode 8, Papa – 1st July 2022
- Episode 9, The Piggyback – 1st July 2022
Stranger Things 4 part 1 is released on Netflix on Friday 27th May, with more coming on July 1st. Stranger Things seasons 1-3 are now available on Netflix.
