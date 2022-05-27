The next chapter will be split into two parts, with the first releasing in May 2022, and the second later in the year in July.

Stranger Things fans, prepare yourselves for more mysteries and monsters: after a longer-than-expected wait, season 4 is almost upon us.

Stranger Things seasons have always varied in terms of number of episodes.

The first season only featured eight, while season 2 went on to consist of nine, before the show reverted back to eight for season 3. Season 4, meanwhile, will feature nine action-packed episodes.

But the episode count won’t be the only element making it one of the biggest seasons the show has ever had, with the upcoming chapter's supersized episodes (equating to over 13 hours of creepy goings-on) also making it stand out from the crowd.

Read on to find out how many episodes are in Netflix's Stranger Things season 4, as well as everything you need to know about the episode release schedule.

How many episodes in Stranger Things season 4 part 1?

Gaten Matarazzo as Dustin Henderson and Finn Wolfhard as Mike Wheeler in Stranger Things season 4 Netflix

Season 4 part 1 will consist of seven episodes, which will release on 22nd May 2022.

In March 2020, David Harbour (Hopper) revealed during an Instagram Q&A that season 4 was originally “supposed to come out" in early 2021, but that the release date would be “pushed back” as a result of COVID-19.

How many episodes in Stranger Things season 4 part 2?

The split for the two parts is a little strange (no pun intended).

In contrast to part 1's seven episodes, part 2 will only be made up of two episodes, though they do have pretty hefty runtimes (to say the least), so fans don't need to worry about missing out.

The two episodes will land on Netflix on 1st July 2022.

Stranger Things season 4 episodes release schedule

Finn Wolfhard as Mike Wheeler, Charlie Heaton as Jonathan Byers and Noah Schnapp as Will Byers in Stranger Things Netflix

The release schedule for the upcoming Netflix series is as follows:

Episode 1, The Hellfire Club – 27th May 2022

Episode 2, Vecna’s Curse – 27th May 2022

Episode 3, The Monster and the Superhero – 27th May 2022

Episode 4, Dear Billy – 27th May 2022

Episode 5, The Nina Project – 27th May 2022

Episode 6, The Dive – 27th May 2022

Episode 7, The Massacre at Hawkins Lab – 27th May 2022

Episode 8, Papa – 1st July 2022

Episode 9, The Piggyback – 1st July 2022

Stranger Things 4 part 1 is released on Netflix on Friday 27th May, with more coming on July 1st. Stranger Things seasons 1-3 are now available on Netflix.

Check out our guides to the best series on Netflix and the best movies on Netflix. If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times magazine is on sale now – subscribe now and get the next 12 issues for only £1. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times podcast with Jane Garvey.