Stranger Things’ Jim Hopper looks set to be put through the wringer in season 4 as David Harbour shares video from set

David Harbour has shared a new video from the set of Stranger Things season four which gives us our first look at a radically altered look for Jim Hopper.

The character was briefly thought to be dead towards the end of season three after closing a rift between our world and the Upside Down, shutting out a horde of terrifying monsters once and for all.

However, the final scene of the show seemed to suggest that Hopper was actually still alive, with many fans theorising he is being held prisoner in the Soviet Union.

Harbour is confirmed to be returning for season four, so clearly the character will be back in some form, with the actor recently sharing a live video of himself in costume from his trailer on set.

It appears Hopper has been through the wringer, sporting a newly shaved head and some nasty cuts and bruises to his face, while a heavy duty coat suggests he could well be dressing up for Russia’s extreme weather conditions.

The star, who will soon appear in Marvel’s Black Widow as Russian superhero Red Guardian, comments in the video that he has had a “very tough day” and is “exhausted”.

This could mean Hopper is in for some high-energy action sequences in season four, perhaps involving an elaborate escape from wherever he is currently being held hostage.

Harbour went on to call up co-star Millie Bobby Brown and cheekily claimed that he was going to spill some spoiler-filled details about what happens to her character in season four, but of course, this was just a joke.

Stranger Things is one of Netflix’s most-anticipated upcoming projects, with fans eager to see what happens next after the Byers family left Hawkins, Indiana to start a new life at the end of season three.

Production has been delayed by the coronavirus pandemic but co-star Gaten Matarazzo recently told Stranger Things fans this has allowed the Duffer Brothers to get a firmer grasp on their story than would usually be possible by this point in the process.

