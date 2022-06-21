The Radio Times logo

Stranger Things trailer teases epic conclusion to season 4

"Your friends are not prepared for this fight..."

Millie Bobby Brown in Stranger Things season 4
Netflix
By
Published: Tuesday, 21st June 2022 at 3:53 pm
Netflix has released a brand new trailer for the second volume of Stranger Things season 4 ahead of its debut on Friday 1st July.

The streamer posted the two-minute clip to its social channels alongside the caption: "Your friends are not prepared for this fight..." – and judging from the trailer's content, it looks like a lot of action is going to be packed into the two feature-length episodes.

More to follow.

