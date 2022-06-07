Stranger Things 4 voted best season so far

And, it would seem, it's already fans' favourite.

Stranger Things made a triumphant return in May, terrifying audiences with its bone-crunching villain and introducing a whole new generation to the wonders of Kate Bush .

In an exclusive RadioTimes.com poll, fans were asked to vote for the best Stranger Things season. Season 4 came out on top, scoring 57 per cent of the vote.

Season 1, which first introduced us to the beloved Hawkins gang, came in second, nabbing 18 per cent of the total vote. It was closely followed by season 3, which secured 16 per cent of votes.

Rather unsurprisingly, season 2 came in last with 9 per cent of the vote. Though it saw the welcome addition of Sadie Sink's Max, who does some of her best work in the latest season, many view it as the weakest due to the spin-off episode in which Eleven meets her 'sister' Eight.

So, it looks like the latest entry to the Hawkins saga has already captured fans' hearts. Despite the gang being split between Hawkins and California, the season has given us some hilarious moments, awesome new characters in the shape of Eddie and Argyle, and creepy yet charismatic new baddie Vecna.

Here's hoping part 2 does it justice when it airs in July.

Stranger Things 4 part 1 is available on Netflix now and part 2 releases on 1st July 2022.

