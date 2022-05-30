Netflix juggernaut series Stranger Things is finally back on our screens with blockbuster instalments in the first part of its fourth season - and more episodes are on the way in Part 2.

We're loving being back in the Upside Down - kinda.

The new season sees Eleven/Jane Hopper (Millie Bobby Brown) explore her past once more to deal with a terrifying new threat in the present.

Meanwhile, those left in Hawkins find themselves in danger when a new evil emerges, leaving the likes of Max Mayfield (Sadie Sink) and others fighting for their lives.

Finally, Joyce Byers (Winona Ryder) ends up going on a secret mission of her own as she discovers that her beloved Jim Hopper (David Harbour) is still alive.

Amid all these dangers, fans are treated to some rather gruesome scenes, but just what is Stranger Things' age rating?

**Mild spoiler warning for Stranger Things 4**

What is the Stranger Things age rating?

Stranger Things is rated 15 in the UK.

It is noted that the series has this rating for "sex references, violence, injury detail, threat".

The fourth season in particular features a number of gruesome scenes thanks to the villainous character of Vecna.

Stranger Things fans react to gruesome scenes

Stranger Things 4 has seen some nasty scenes take place as the villainous Vecna claimed victims through their thoughts before twisting and mangling their bodies.

Taking to social media, many viewers shared their horror over the violent scenes.

One viewer wrote on Twitter: "I think this time they were right, this season was ACTUALLY scary #StrangerThings".

A different person penned on Twitter: "i know the first three seasons of stranger things weren't scary at all but look at what they did for season 4 bro. i almost teared up in SHOCK. the ending of the first episode? a f***ing scene from a horror movie. DAMN".

Others pointed out how gruesome the scenes were, noting: "When tf did stranger things get this violent???! First episode got me shook".

We can only imagine what other horrors Vecna has in store.

Stranger Things 4 part 1 was released on Netflix on Friday 27th May 2022, with more coming on 1st July 2022. Stranger Things seasons 1-3 are now available on Netflix.

