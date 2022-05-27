The Radio Times logo
Freddy Krueger’s Robert Englund has creepy Stranger Things 4 role

A horror icon comes to haunt the cast of Stranger Things

ctor Robert Englund attends a cast reunion of New Line Cinema's "Nightmare On Elm Street 2: Freddy's Revenge" at Outfest Film Festival at TCL Chinese 6 Theatres on July 20, 2019 in Hollywood, California.
Photo by Michael Tullberg/Getty Images
By
Published: Friday, 27th May 2022 at 9:00 am
The first batch of episodes of Stranger Things season 4 has finally arrived on Netflix.

The beloved sci-fi series is back with all of its 1980s goodness and our beloved cast of characters, including the likes of Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown), Jim Hopper (David Harbour) and more.

However, the new super-sized season also brings with it a whole host of new faces - one of which may be recognisable to fans of the horror genre.

That's right, Freddy Krueger star Robert Englund stars in Stranger Things 4!

So, who exactly is Englund playing and what else has the horror icon been in?

**Spoiler warning for Stranger Things season 4**

Who is Robert Englund?

Robert Englund is an American actor who is best known for portraying the iconic horror character Freddy Krueger in the Nightmare on Elm Street franchise.

He has also appeared in the films Stay Hungry (1976), A Star Is Born (1976), Big Wednesday (1977), 1983 miniseries V (1986) and its subsequent sequel series, and voiced characters in various animated series including Justice League, The Batman and The Spectacular Spider-Man.

Englund portrays Freddy Krueger in Nightmare on Elm Street in 1984, A Nightmare on Elm Street 2: Freddy's Revenge (1985), A Nightmare on Elm Street 3: Dream Warriors (1987), A Nightmare on Elm Street 4: The Dream Master (1988), A Nightmare on Elm Street 5: The Dream Child (1989), Freddy's Dead: The Final Nightmare (1991), Wes Craven's New Nightmare (1994) and Freddy vs. Jason (2003). He also played the role in Freddy's Nightmares – A Nightmare on Elm Street: The Series.

Who does Robert Englund play in Stranger Things season 4?

Robert Eglund as Victor Creel in Stranger Things 4
Robert Englund as Victor Creel in STRANGER THINGS 4. Courtesy of Netflix © 2022

Robert Englund portrays a serial killer named Victor Creel.

The character is depicted in the series with injuries to his eyes and is locked up in a mental institution.

Englund's appearance in Stranger Things feels self-referential considering the similarities between Freddy Krueger and season 4 antagonist Vecna.

The show's creators have said that Krueger was an inspiration for the monstrous character.

Stranger Things 4 part 1 is released on Netflix on Friday 27th May, with more coming on July 1st. Stranger Things seasons 1-3 are now available on Netflix. 

