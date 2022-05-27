Season 4 will pick up six months after the Battle of Starcourt – which stripped Eleven of her powers – as the gang are forced to face their most terrifying threat yet.

Stranger Things fans, prepare yourselves for more creepy goings-on: the fourth and final season is almost upon us.

Split into two parts and comprising of nine super-sized episodes, season 4 looks set to be bigger than ever (read our review of Stranger Things season 4 part 1 here).

What’s more, the cast has expanded, with plenty of new additions set to shake things up in the next chapter.

Jamie Campbell Bower is one of three new main cast additions for season 4, alongside Eduardo Franco and Joseph Quinn, who are set to play Argyle and Eddie Munson respectively.

Read on for everything you need to know about newcomer Bower and his Stranger Things character Peter Ballard.

Who is Jamie Campbell Bower?

Jamie Campbell Bower is a 34-year-old British actor who has starred as Caius in the Twilight franchise.

He has also appeared in Camelot, The Mortal Instruments: City of Bones, Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 1 and Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald.

Who is Stranger Things’ Peter Ballard?

Jamie plays Peter Ballard, an orderly who works at a psychiatric hospital where newcomer Victor Creel (Robert Englund) is imprisoned for the gruesome murder he committed in his own home back in the 1950s.

“A caring man who works as an orderly at a psychiatric hospital. Tired of the brutality he witnesses day after day, will Peter finally take a stand?” the character's official Netflix description reads.

With the location of the hospital unknown, it's not yet clear which other characters Peter may come into contact with in season 4.

Stranger Things star Gaten Matarazzo – who plays Dustin Henderson on the nostalgic sci-fi show – previously warned that the season 4 would be darker than previous runs.

Speaking to RadioTimes.com and other press, he said: "I think we were kind of – at least I was – aware that [creators Matt and Ross Duffer] wanted to really take it up a notch with everything, whether it was in their comedy in all things Stranger Things, but particularly in the horror realm."

Is Jamie Campbell Bower on Instagram?

Yes, you can find Bower's Instagram profile with the handle @bowerjamie.

At present, Bower has over 730 thousand followers.

Is Jamie Campbell Bower on Twitter?

Yes, you can find Bower's Twitter profile with the handle @Jamiebower.

At the time of writing, Bower has over 742 thousand followers on Twitter.

Stranger Things 4 part 1 is released on Netflix on Friday 27th May, with more coming on July 1st. Stranger Things seasons 1-3 are now available on Netflix.

