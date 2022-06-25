While the spin-off has yet to be officially confirmed by Netflix, Ross and Matt Duffer recently caught up with Variety to reveal that development is well under way on a follow-up series, that'll go in a different direction to the main series.

The creators of Netflix sensation Stranger Things have given us all an insight into what's to come after the show finishes, teasing a very "different" spin-off to the popular series that'll apparently take us all by surprise.

"There's a version of it developing in parallel [to season 5], but they would never shoot it parallel," Ross Duffer said.

"The reason we haven't done anything is just because you don't want to be doing it for the wrong reasons, and it was just like, 'Is this something I would want to make regardless of it being related to Stranger Things or not?'" Matt Duffer added.

"And definitely. Even if we took the Stranger Things title off of it, I'm so, so excited about it. It's going to be different than what anyone is expecting, including Netflix."

Eduardo Franco, Noah Schnapp, Finn Wolfhard and Charlie Heaton in Stranger Things Netflix

Fans will no doubt be eager for more information after those teasers. Back when season 5 was announced as the final conclusion to the main series, the Duffers cryptically commented: "there are still many more exciting stories to tell within the world of Stranger Things; new mysteries, new adventures, new unexpected heroes."

They later revealed that star Finn Wolfhard, who plays Mike Wheeler in the series, correctly guessed what they had in mind. "He wasn't spitballing, he just went, 'I think this would be a cool spin-off.' And we were like, 'How in the world…'"

Those may be all the details we have to go on for now, but it's sure to increase speculation for the hotly-anticipated spin-off. Get your bets in now...

The fourth season of Stranger Things has yet to conclude on the streaming site; and you can read our official review of Season 4, Part 1 here.

Stranger Things 4 part 2 is released on Netflix on Friday 1st July. For more, check out our dedicated Sci-Fi page or our full TV Guide.