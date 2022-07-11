A video from London Film and Comic Con – which took place last weekend – shows the actor tearing up after an outpouring of love from the show's fans.

It's safe to say new character Eddie Munson was involved in some of the most emotional scenes of Stranger Things season 4 – and it looks as if the reaction has taken it's toll on star Joseph Quinn.

"I'm so grateful... thank you," one fan is heard saying off-camera, with Quinn looking visibly emotional as cheers and applause rings out.

"Aww why did you do that?" he jokes at the end of the clip.

Quinn previously spoke exclusively to RadioTimes.com about the reaction to Eddie's shock death – which occured after he had heroically fought off some Demobats in the epic season finale.

"I think I got a text from the Duffers a little couple of weeks ago saying that they were bracing themselves for something," he said.

"I'm delighted that people have responded in the way that they have done to Eddie, so if they're missing him, then that's a lovely thing. It feels very gratifying."

He added: "I think there's a great beginning, there's a great middle and a great end for the character.

"And as an actor you want characters with those kinds of arcs. So whilst it would have been great to come back for another season and get together with all those lovely people again, I think it was a brilliantly realised ending for a brilliantly written character."

