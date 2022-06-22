Kate Bush addresses Stranger Things success: "The world's gone mad"

Speaking on this morning's (22nd June) Woman's Hour on Radio 4, the singer-songwriter summed up the track's resurgent success as “just extraordinary", adding: "It's so exciting but it's quite shocking really, isn’t it? I mean, the whole world’s gone mad.”

Kate Bush has finally addressed the overwhelming level of renewed interest in her 1985 song Running Up That Hill, which reached No. 1 on the UK charts after the song featured on Stranger Things .

The song plays a key part in Stranger Things season 4, providing crucial help to the character Max – played by Sadie Sink in the Stranger Things cast – in her darkest hour.

“It’s such a great series, I thought that the track would get some attention. But I just never imagined that it would be anything like this,” Bush said.

“The Duffer brothers created the series and actually we watched it from the first series onwards, so I was already familiar with the series.

"And I thought what a lovely way for the song to be used in such a positive way. You know, as a kind of talisman almost really for Max. And yeah, I think it’s very touching, actually.”

Sadie Sink plays Max Mayfield in Stranger Things Netflix

Stranger Things co-creator Matt Duffer has already teased that Bush’s music will return for the final two episodes of season 4, released on 1st July.

“There’s an epic Kate Bush moment in the finale that we weren’t expecting, that we kind of discovered as we were editing,” he said earlier this month.

“The sequence was really cool and we were happy with it, but it was missing a little something. And I was like, ‘Well, let’s try Kate. Because when has Kate let us down?’ And it just took it to this new height. It’s arguably the most epic Kate Bush moment. It comes back in a major way.”

Could we see a Demodogs battle set to Bush's other 1985 track Hounds of Love?

