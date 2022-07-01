Will Max die in Stranger Things?

And one of the biggest is the fate of Max, who was truly put through the wringer throughout the new season. As well as bringing us one of the best scenes of the new run, via Kate Bush , Max's storyline also featured some genuine surprises, all while exploring her grief following Billy's season 3 demise.

Stranger Things season 4 has now come to its shocking end, and it's fair to say there's still some sizeable questions which have been left hanging following the finale.

Now, following that gut-wrenching finale, fans are left wondering - what exactly did happen to Max, and will the beloved character, first introduced in season 2, meet her end?

Read on for everything you need to know about whether Max will die in Stranger Things, following the end of season 4.

*WARNING - Contains spoilers for Stranger Things season 4 volume 2*

What happens to Max in Stranger Things 4 Volume 2?

Sadie Sink in Stranger Things 4 Netflix

With Vecna on the hunt for a fourth victim in order to create another doorway, one which will complete his mission of bringing the Upside Down to our world, the gang hatch a plan.

As Vecna has already marked Max, she will bait him into attacking her, switching her music off (Kate Bush would disapprove!) and letting him come for her. As this is happening, her friends try to attack him from all sides, with Steve, Nancy and Robin going for his physical form while Eleven attacks him in the astral plane.

However, things don't exactly go to plan, as Vecna ties Eleven up and gets to work killing Max - he levitates her, breaks her limbs and starts to pop her eyes.

Just at the last moment, Eleven breaks free and manages to defeat Vecna, while Steve, Nancy and Robin simultaneously manage to badly wound his physical form.

A now-blinded Max wakes up but seemingly dies in Lucas's arms.

Is Max dead at the end of Stranger Things season 4?

Sadie Sink as Max Mayfield and Caleb McLaughlin as Lucas Sinclair in Stranger Things. Netflix

While it at first appears that Max has gone the way of Barb, Bob, Alexei and Eddie, it's later revealed that she's still alive in hospital, with the suggestion that Eleven’s astral projection restarted her heart and saved her.

The last we hear of Max is that she's in a coma, with Lucas telling Eleven that the doctors say she may never wake up. Eleven goes into the astral plane to try to find her, but to no avail, leaving her fate uncertain as the credits roll.

Will Sadie Sink be back as Max in Stranger Things season 5?

Sadie Sink as Max Mayfield in Stranger Things. Netflix

At this point it's unclear, but if we were to hazard a guess we'd say she'll be back. With the character's fate uncertain, it would seem strange to kill her off off-screen, just after bringing her back from what at first seemed like an emotional and harrowing death.

However, if and when she does return, who knows exactly what state Max will be in? The show's creators The Duffer Brothers have previously revealed that season 5 will feature a time jump, in part to account for the real-life actors' visible ageing.

Get sci-fi news direct to your inbox The best sci-fi news and features this side of the Outer Rim. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

If Max doesn't get out of her coma until after the time jump, she may be awaking to a very different world, and to find her friends in very different states than when she last saw them. For now though, all we can do is speculate until we get more concrete information on just what will be happening with Max in season 5.

Stranger Things seasons 1-4 are now streaming on Netflix in full.

Check out our guides to the best series on Netflix and the best movies on Netflix. If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times magazine is on sale now – subscribe now and get the next 12 issues for only £1. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times podcast with Jane Garvey.